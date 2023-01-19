A1A Software LLC will release a variety of stand-alone lift planning tools in the A1A Product Suite, and it will introduce a new version of iCraneTrax during ConExpo-Con/AGG, March 14 to 18, 2023, in Las Vegas.

The lift planning and asset management tools are designed to help people with different roles in the crane supplier's organization to be functional at various levels with as little or as much complexity as the role requires.

3D Lift Plan is the foundation of the company's new lift planning A1A Product Suite. The industry's best-known software for creating bids, critical lifts, rigging documentation, lift simulations, and more, is made even more powerful with the addition of stand-alone tools that can be used by themselves or in combination with 3D Lift Plan. All information from A1A Product Suite apps create digital records that can be imported into the full version of 3D Lift Plan.

"The A1A Product Suite application-based tools opens up features of 3D Lift Plan to people who may not need the full lift planning program," said Tawnia Weiss, president of A1A Software, LLC. "The idea is to enable estimators, sales people, project managers and others to accomplish the level of lift planning that makes sense for their role, improving communication and streamlining digital documentation."

The A1A Product Suite will include the following apps. All apps will be available through Microsoft, Google Play or the Apple App Store.

SketchPad eliminates the need for paper when gathering preliminary jobsite information. Establish crane location, travel path, location of 3D objects on top of a scaled Google Map image by drawing a sketch on a tablet.

eliminates the need for paper when gathering preliminary jobsite information. Establish crane location, travel path, location of 3D objects on top of a scaled Google Map image by drawing a sketch on a tablet. Rigging Designer is a faster way to create custom rigging plans for cranes, gantries, forklifts and other equipment using hundreds of pre-built 3D rigging loads and objects.

is a faster way to create custom rigging plans for cranes, gantries, forklifts and other equipment using hundreds of pre-built 3D rigging loads and objects. Jobsite Designer allows Google 3D Buildings and Google Topography to be imported for building a more detailed job site. Other features, such as importing 3D AutoCAD files, will continue to be added to increase functionality.

allows Google 3D Buildings and Google Topography to be imported for building a more detailed job site. Other features, such as importing 3D AutoCAD files, will continue to be added to increase functionality. Crane Search provides a quick search of the cranes available in your fleet to determine which ones are best suited to the project.

provides a quick search of the cranes available in your fleet to determine which ones are best suited to the project. Load Chart Viewer provides the ability to overlay load chart data for visual reference of capacities and range diagrams.

provides the ability to overlay load chart data for visual reference of capacities and range diagrams. Crane Loads Calculator helps determine maximum outrigger loads.

helps determine maximum outrigger loads. Mat Calculator is used to select crane pads and outrigger pads for the lifting scenario.

In addition, the newest version of iCraneTrax features improved admin interfaces, greater drag and drop functionality, better integration with accounting programs, and more.

iCraneTrax helps companies best utilize its human and equipment assets to maximize profits, according to the manufacturer. Designed for owners of heavy equipment fleets in mind, with it crane rental companies can manage customer relationships, create sales forecasting, stay on top of dispatch, fleet allocation and maintenance, and produce job reports.

See these and other new features of 3D Lift Plan and iCraneTrax at Booth F9301 in the Festival Area.

For more information visit 3DLiftPlan.com and iCraneTrax.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

