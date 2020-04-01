AASHTO Recognizes Eight Nebraska DOT Transportation Projects

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), in Washington D.C., is beginning a new public outreach campaign entitled "The Benefits of Transportation: The Solutions State DOTs Bring to People and Their Communities."

Designed to increase public awareness about the multitude of benefits transportation investment provides, this new national campaign uses an interactive map to link website visitors to transportation projects across the country — eight projects in Nebraska — that are reducing travel times, improving safety, protecting the environment, and boosting the economy.

Nebraska DOT has been recognized for the following projects:

County Bridge Match Program

Historic Nebraska Flooding; NDOT's Response

Lincoln South Beltway Project

Reconstruction of 23rd Street in Columbus

Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) Between Belden and Laurel

Revitalizing a Downtown with NDOT's In Valentine Project

Winter Billboards Highlight Local Snowplow Drivers

Innovation Brings Truck Parking to Big Springs

"The professionals working at state departments of transportation know these benefits first-hand, because they're responsible for planning, designing, and building the transportation projects that keep America moving by car, truck, rail, bus and bicycle," said Jim Tymon AASHTO executive director. "This year will be pivotal for transportation because Congress must pass a new surface transportation bill before the current law expires at the end of September.

The purpose of this campaign, website, and report are to help citizens understand the important connection between transportation investment and the benefits we experience today and into the future."

"We are extremely fortunate in Nebraska to have a history of support for transportation in our state," said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. "From communities to congress, Nebraska residents recognize and value the importance and vitality of a safe and thriving transportation system. I'm thankful for leaders all across the state who continue to make transportation a priority. As we continue to cultivate partnerships that Grow Nebraska, we especially pride ourselves on the ways we've been able to improve the quality of life and assist in economic development in communities throughout Nebraska."

Return on Investment

The Federal Highway Administration estimates that each dollar spent on road, highway, and bridge improvements results in an average benefit of $5.20 in the form of reduced vehicle maintenance costs, reduced delays, reduced fuel consumption, improved safety, reduced road and bridge maintenance costs and reduced emissions as a result of improved traffic flow. Similarly, the American Public Transportation Association estimates that the total long-term economic effect of "enhanced investment" in transit systems sustained over 20 years is in the range of 3.7 times the amount being spent annually.

"In addition to the general public, we encourage members of Congress and their staffs to use the website to inform constituents about the importance of transportation investment," said Patrick McKenna, director of the Missouri DOT and AASHTO's 2019-2020 president. "A wide range of transportation infrastructure projects are included within the report and on the website to demonstrate how these projects are providing real benefits to real people from coast to coast."

For more information, visit dot.nebraska.gov.