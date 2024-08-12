Photo courtesy of Komatsu (L-R) are Dan Funcannon, senior vice president of surface haulage, Komatsu; Joachim Braun, division president, ABB Process Industries; Brian Fox, senior vice president of mining strategy & innovation, Komatsu; and Max Luedtke, global business line manager of mining, ABB Process Industries.

ABB and Komatsu have signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement to collaborate on the development of integrated solutions that will help bring net zero emissions for heavy industrial machinery a step closer to reality.

The collaboration brings two global leaders together to share industry expertise and products in a bid to create world-class solutions, ranging from renewable energy generation to fully electrified mining equipment.

Decarbonization of mobile mining equipment is needed to help mine operators achieve their greenhouse gas reduction targets. ABB and Komatsu's collaboration is geared towards reducing diesel consumption and ultimately eliminating it through the electrification of mine operations. Innovation has been, and will continue to be, the primary catalyst for ABB, Komatsu and their mine customers to reach their carbon reduction goals.

"We're pleased to embark on this collaboration with ABB and are excited to leverage one another's industry leading products and technological expertise to help move mining operations toward net zero emissions, empowering a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together," said Dan Funcannon, senior vice president of surface haulage of Komatsu.

With the collaboration, ABB and Komatsu are deeply committed to providing customers with a portfolio of interoperable solutions to meet their specific needs. Recognizing the varying stages of electrification standards across the mining industry, ABB and Komatsu are focusing on haulage, loading and auxiliary equipment. This approach aims to build a comprehensive portfolio of production and support equipment to accelerate adoption into our customers' operations.

"By working together, we will tackle electrification and make a revolutionary difference to the way mining companies operate their sites in the near future," said Joachim Braun, division president, ABB Process Industries. "We recognize the strategic importance of this agreement and believe there will be mutual business benefits and potential technology solutions for the mining market. Collaboration across the industry has already been proven to enable real and faster progress and we look forward to driving what happens next."

For a firsthand look at the collaboration, visit the Komatsu MINExpo 2024 booth from Sept. 24 to 26. The booth will be in Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center and feature the ABB eMine Robot Automated Connection Device (ACD). The Robot ACD is planned to be a fully automated interoperable connection device part of the eMine FastCharge solution for future battery-electric trucks.

For more information, visit www.komatsu.com and www.abb.com.

