ABC NH/VT Celebrates 35th Anniversary, New Leadership

Thu February 27, 2020 - Northeast Edition #5
(L-R): Josh Reap, president and CEO of ABC, looks on as Joe Campbell, 2019 chair, receives a gift from incoming 2020 Chair Will Long.
The New Hampshire/Vermont Chapter of Associated Builders & Contractors (ABC) recently announced new board of directors leadership.

The board was inducted at the association's annual meeting on Jan. 30. A sold out crowd came out to the event to support the new board and celebrate membership growth in the association and a prosperous year for the industry.

"This year marks the chapter's 35th anniversary," said Will Long, 2020 ABC NH/VT chairman, "During that time, ABC has grown into a leading construction association, representing and working for the best of our industry."

Long noted that the chapter continually evolves to meet the needs of the industry.

"The ABC provides a high-performing self-insured workers' compensation group program for contractors in New Hampshire. I'm pleased to announce the launch of a multi-employer 401(k) to provide further value and benefits for member companies and their employees."

"We are excited to share that 2019 was a year of record growth for the chapter," said Joshua Reap, president and CEO of ABC NH/VT. "Thirty-six companies joined the ABC family in the last 13 months. That is a testament to the value our association delivers for the industry, in Vermont and New Hampshire."

The 13-member ABC board is composed of community leaders from across the region. They represent commercial, industrial, residential and specialty contractors as well as industry-related service firms.

ABC NH/VT is a chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, a national trade association representing 21,000 contractor, supplier and associate members in 69 chapters across the United States. The association's membership includes all specialties within the United States construction industry and consists primarily of firms that perform work in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the industry. ABC is recognized as one of the leading organizations representing America's business community and the construction industry.



