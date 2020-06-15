ABLE Equipment Rental Opens a New Location in West Chester, Pa.

Located on three acres at 800 East Virginia Ave. in West Chester, Pa., the building is strategically positioned to service both existing and new customers throughout the greater Delaware Valley region.

ABLE Equipment Rental Inc. of NY (ABLE) a supplier of construction equipment rentals, sales, service and parts, has announced the opening of its newest location in West Chester, Pa.

Expanding its presence in the Philadelphia market, ABLE is combining its Norristown and Honey Brook, Pa., facilities into this new 40,000+ sq. ft. location. Located on 3 acres at 800 East Virginia Ave. in West Chester, Pa., the building (formerly leased to Schramm Inc.) is strategically positioned to service both existing and new customers throughout the greater Delaware Valley region.

Operating as ABLE's newest full line branch, the facility is just 35 miles outside of Philadelphia and is accessible to several major roads and highways including Route 202 and Route 3. The new location is ideal to service the Southeast Pennsylvania area and is well situated to deliver equipment throughout the region, according to the company.

"We researched and toured several properties in the area before committing to the facility," said Chris Pera, ABLE's chief operating officer. "From a business point of view, it makes perfect sense for ABLE to operate out of West Chester, Pa., because of its strategic location to the Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware, markets. The physical building itself is an ideal fit for the type of business we're in."

ABLE purchases its equipment from the industry's leading manufacturers and continues to add to its fleet. Equipment is available for daily, weekly, monthly and long-term rentals. There also are equipment financing plans available for new and used equipment.

For more information, visit ableequipment.com.