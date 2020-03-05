ABLE Equipment Rental Inc. of NY, a supplier of construction equipment rentals, sales, service and parts, is now part of the Magni America LLC dealer network, offering Magni's line of telehandlers in parts of Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania and all of New Jersey and Delaware.

ABLE will offer the complete line of Magni models including 16 rotating telehandlers with lift heights from 57 to 167 ft. (17 to 51 m) and lifting capacities from 8,800 to 28,600 lbs. (3,991 to 12,972 kg). In addition, ABLE will offer Magni's 8 heavy telehandlers with capacities from 22,000 to 110,000 lbs. (9,979 to 4,989 kg). Lastly, ABLE will offer Magni's fixed boom telehandlers with lift heights of 63 and 78 ft. (19 and 23 m) and capacities of 11,000 and 13,200 lbs. (4,989 and 5,987 kg)

"The rotators have been an integral part of our growth strategy and our alliance with Magni is key to this continued growth," said Steve Laganas, chief executive officer and founder of ABLE. "Our customers demand better products to reach new heights and capacities. The versatility of the Magni rotator and heavy lift telehandlers will give them that and more."

Philippe Bisson, ABLE's business development director of the rotator and telehandler division said, "This strategic partnership with Magni will allow ABLE to be the largest rotator dealer in North America. ABLE has developed an impressive expertise on the rotators over the last 10 years and the Magni products will allow us to provide our customer base even more options and solutions to their demanding job sites."

Gary Weisman, vice president at Magni America said, "ABLE will sell, rent, service and provide support on all Magni models in their territories. ABLE was chosen after very careful consideration and we are highly confident that ABLE will bring tremendous value to Magni customers."

For more information, visit ableequipment.com.