    Acumatica Teams with JobPlanner and STACK to Deliver End-to-End Construction Project Lifecycle Support

    Acumatica partners with JobPlanner & STACK to enhance Construction Edition, offering end-to-end support for project lifecycle. JobPlanner aids in project management and bid processes, while STACK provides advanced pre-construction capabilities.

    Tue February 18, 2025 - National Edition
    Acumatica


    Acumatica recently announced strategic partnerships and product integration with JobPlanner and STACK Construction Technologies.
    Acumatica photo
    Acumatica recently announced strategic partnerships and product integration with JobPlanner and STACK Construction Technologies.

    Acumatica recently announced strategic partnerships and product integration with JobPlanner and STACK Construction Technologies that will address market needs through continued productivity gains and enhanced end-to-end project lifecycle support.

    The enhancements these integrations bring to Acumatica Construction Edition will further bolster construction companies' efforts to execute projects on time and within budget, according to the company.

    Acumatica Construction Edition, the company's most widely adopted Industry Edition, is loved by customers for its ability to meet the unique needs of construction businesses, said the company. Recognized as one of the Top Construction Technology Firms by Construction Executive, Acumatica has engineered its construction solution for scalability and usability, earning the company a reputation as a trusted provider of tailored solutions for construction firms, according to the company.

    "Our construction customers rely on Acumatica to provide a comprehensive, cloud-native solution that spans the entire project lifecycle," said Joel Hoffman, director of product management of Acumatica. "Our new strategic partnerships with JobPlanner and STACK exemplify our commitment to delivering powerful, integrated solutions that enhance collaboration, automate workflows and drive better outcomes for construction businesses."

    According to Acumatica, JobPlanner is a powerful project management solution designed for collaboration between general contractors, subcontractors and vendors. Featuring robust job costing and bid management capabilities, it empowers construction teams to manage budgets, track expenses and facilitate bidding processes. With a user-friendly interface and a native mobile app that complements Acumatica's construction solution, JobPlanner seamlessly connects the back office to field workers to improve efficiency.

    "Integrating JobPlanner into Acumatica Construction Edition brings unparalleled value to construction professionals," said DeWayne Adamson, CEO of JobPlanner. "Acumatica's robust platform, combined with JobPlanner's collaborative project management capabilities, will help contractors streamline their workflows, enhance communication and achieve project goals more effectively."

    STACK offers one of the most intuitive and highly collaborative preconstruction platforms on the market, designed to help contractors drive growth and boost profitability through hyper-accurate takeoffs and customizable estimates, according to the company. By integrating STACK's advanced takeoff and estimating capabilities, Acumatica's Construction Edition takes preconstruction to the next level, enabling contractors to efficiently calculate labor and material requirements while accurately forecasting project costs.

    "STACK and Acumatica share a commitment to empowering construction leaders with innovative solutions that drive operational excellence and profitability," said Ray DeZenzo, president of STACK. "By integrating STACK's advanced capabilities with Acumatica Construction Edition, we're enabling contractors to secure more projects, optimize performance and achieve sustained growth in a competitive market."




