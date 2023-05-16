List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Adolfson & Peterson Construction Breaks Ground On Sunrise Commerce Center

    Tue May 16, 2023 - West Edition #11
    Real Estate Weekly


    (Stream Realty photo)
    (Stream Realty photo)

    Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP), a national, family-owned construction management and contracting company, recently started construction of IDI Logistics' Sunrise Commerce Center in Round Rock, Texas.

    Located at 2380 Oakmont Rd. and less than 1 mi. from Interstate 35, the Class A industrial development project — on 37 acres — will consist of five speculative buildings totaling 465,786 sq. ft. that will be constructed in two phases. AP will construct the buildings and perform tenant finishes. Phase 1 is slated for completion in fall 2023.

    "Central Texas continues to see a demand for industrial space, and with its easy highway access and strategic location, Sunrise Commerce Center will provide what users are looking for most," said Zack Rogers, vice president/project executive of the AP Gulf States region. "This project is a great way for AP to continue expanding and growing in Austin and Central Texas."

    The Sunrise Commerce Center facilities are being constructed as tilt-wall, shell buildings with special DUCTILCRETE Slabs with HEIDEBED technology, providing differentiated slab systems. This technology enables warehouses, distribution centers, manufacturing facilities and data centers greater floor space flexibility while lowering maintenance costs. AP's sitework includes site paving, retaining walls and landscaping.

    The first phase features three buildings with various common elements, including rear load capabilities, LED lighting, ESFR fire sprinklers and build-to-suit office space. The 175,170-sq.-ft. Building A features 36-ft. clear heights while the 59,274-sq.-ft. Building B and 76,245-sq.-ft. Building C both have 32-ft. clear heights.

    Other project partners include 5G Studio Collaborative as architect and Pacheco Koch as the civil engineer.

    AP's Central Texas office has completed St. David's Medical Hospital in Austin along with work for the University of Texas at Austin. AP's Midland-based West Texas office's notable current projects include Potter County's District Courts Building in Amarillo and the expansion of Midland College's Pre-K Academy, while AP Gulf States' current projects include adaptive reuse work at downtown Dallas' Santander Tower. Additionally, AP's recent notable completed projects include the new PGA of America headquarters in Frisco and Vari's headquarters with VariSpace in Coppell.

    Stream Realty Partners Executive Managing Director and Partner Will Nichols and Managing Director and Partner Sam Owen are handling all leasing efforts for Sunrise Commerce Center. Stream, a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services, has a growing office in Austin that leases and manages more than 24 million sq. ft. of industrial and office space in the region.




