ADOT Accelerating I-17 Bridge Improvement Project

Wed April 22, 2020 - West Edition #9
Arizona Department of Transportation


The Arizona Department of Transportation is accelerating a project to widen and improve the Interstate 17 bridge over McConnell Drive entering Flagstaff by closing McConnell Drive until early May, followed by other restrictions through mid-August.

McConnell Drive is scheduled to be closed around the clock from now through Friday, May 1. Beginning Saturday, May 2, McConnell Drive is scheduled to be closed between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Sunday, May 31, while crews work on the next phase of the project.

From June 1 to Aug. 17, McConnell is scheduled to be closed 24/7. The I-17 off-ramp to McConnell Drive also will be closed during this time.

For access to Northern Arizona University, drivers can use Milton Road and take University Drive to Knoles Drive. For access to west Flagstaff, drivers can use Milton Road and take Forest Meadows Street to Beulah Boulevard.

Due to reduced traffic volumes with NAU shifting to online instruction, ADOT and its contractor, FNF Construction, decided to start full closures of McConnell Drive this month instead of waiting for summer. This will allow the project to finish ahead of schedule and potentially eliminate the need for intermittent closures that were originally planned during the fall semester.

Working with reduced traffic volumes will also improve safety for the construction workers, as will working during the day, when workers are more visible.

The project, which is coming out of winter hiatus, involves a full bridge deck replacement, bridge widening and sidewalk construction on the north side of McConnell Drive. The sidewalk construction and initial widening work was completed last year.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the North Central District.



ARIZONA Arizona DOT Bridges infrastructure