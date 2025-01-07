ATP selects AECOM as delivery partner for Austin Light Rail Phase 1, a $7 billion project with 15 stations and electric-powered trains. AECOM to provide professional services for final design, construction, and post-construction management, aiming to attract top talent and collaborate with DBE firms. Construction set to begin in 2027.

Photo courtesy of Austin Transit Partnership A rendering of an Austin Light Rail station.

Austin Transit Partnership (ATP), the local government corporation charged with implementing Austin's first all-electric light rail system, announced that it has selected AECOM as its delivery partner for Austin Light Rail Phase 1.

Austin's first light rail system, a $7 billion project, will feature 15 stations and consist of electric-powered trains, miles of new walk and bike paths lined with shade trees and will be an engine for thousands of jobs for Texas.

ATP's board of directors unanimously approved a resolution on Dec. 18 authorizing the agency to move forward with a multi-year contract for a delivery partner to implement Austin Light Rail.

The value of the initial four-year contract as approved by the board is for an amount not to exceed $98.5 million.

The delivery partner serves as a project management/construction management team to have shared dedication to delivering Austin Light Rail, through full integration with ATP and collaborative engagement with ATP's other contractors, as well as share a solutions-oriented approach to the work.

Serving as an extension of the ATP team, AECOM will provide a range of professional services to support Austin Light Rail during final design, construction and the launch of service. Those services include staff augmentation and technical assistance for program management and administration services, project controls, Federal Transit Administration support and advisory services, design and construction management, and post-construction management services.

"ATP will remain a lean organization throughout the completion of Austin Light Rail Phase 1, partnering closely with the private sector to attract top talent to successfully deliver one of the largest transit infrastructure projects underway in the nation today," said ATP Executive Director Greg Canally. "ATP is excited to have AECOM join our team — providing global resources and deep expertise."

AECOM has performed some of the most significant light rail, commuter rail, intercity and heavy rail transit planning, design, construction management and program management projects in the world. Recent and current projects include the Crossrail system in London, Ontario Line South in Toronto and the Downtown Rail Extension project in San Francisco.

"We are the global leader in transportation, and we are proud of our partnership with ATP for Austin's first light rail transit system," said Lara Poloni, AECOM's president. "Cities across the U.S. continue to make unprecedented investments in rail infrastructure, and Austin is no exception. This critical project will transform how Austinites navigate their city, with the promise of stimulating economic growth, protecting the existing environment and promoting a sustainable future for generations to come."

As delivery partner, AECOM will lead a robust technical team of subconsultants, including disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE) firms. By collaborating with DBE firms, AECOM seeks to provide opportunities for socially and economically disadvantaged individuals to engage in and benefit from the project's development.

AECOM is expected to begin work in January, the same month ATP will initiate procurement of final design and construction contracts valued at more than $4 billion. The contracts are expected to be awarded in 2026 with construction scheduled to begin in 2027.

Today's top stories