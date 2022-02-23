The AED Foundation raised more than $200,000 at its annual Fundraising Gala & Live Auction held during AED's 2022 Summit in Orlando. Funds raised will be used to support foundation programs and its mission to address the equipment industry's technician shortage.

The 6th Annual AED Foundation Gala was supported by Live Auction Host Sponsor Ritchie Bros., Technicians of the Year Sponsor Knapheide, Gold Sponsor Sentry Insurance and Silver Sponsor BOK Financial.

"We would like to thank all of our sponsors and donors for helping us raise critical funds to allow The AED Foundation to continue to grow and support the equipment industry. We would like to extend a special thank you to Ritchie Bros. for making it possible," said Brian P. McGuire, president of The AED Foundation.

"We were pleased to recognize our outstanding class of 2022 technicians of the year, which is one of the ways we can showcase the critical role technicians play in our industry."

The Gala also afforded The AED Foundation the opportunity to recognize key leaders within the equipment distribution industry as well as honoring the 2022 Technicians of the Year. Award winners included:

The Lester J. Heath III Award given in honor of Lester Heath, the first president of The AED Foundation, to an individual demonstrating outstanding contributions to the foundation through involvement and support of foundation activities including training, accreditation and workforce development was given to Fred F. Berry Jr., Berry Companies Inc; Earl K. Harbaugh, Ditch Witch Midwest; and Jay Paradis, Brandeis Machinery & Supply Co.

The Foundation Champion Award in recognition of distinguished service or merit of a manufacturer or service provider that has provided significant contributions to the workforce goals of The AED Foundation was given to Case Construction Equipment.

The Foundation Partner Award in recognition of distinguished service or merit of a manufacturer or service provider that has provided significant contributions to the professional education goals of The AED Foundation. It was given to e-Emphasys Technologies Inc.

Eight technicians were honored as 2022 AED Foundation — Knapheide Technicians of the Year:

Canada: Brad Herbert, Finning Canada

Great Lakes: Randy Engblom, Modern Machinery Co. Inc.

Midwest: Brian Miller, Southeastern Equipment Co. Inc.

Northeast: James Massey, Junttan USA Inc.

South Central: Clark Rutledge, Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. Inc.

Southeast: Nicholas Rivera, Lyle Machinery Co.

West: Nathan Ladd, Bobcat of the Rockies

West: Adam Ramirez, Coastline Equipment

For more information, visit aedfoundation.org.



The Lester J. Heath III Award: (L-R) are Jeff Scott, AED Foundation chairman; Leanne Harbaugh, Ditch Witch Midwest; Michael Brennan, Brandeis Machinery & Supply Co.; Walter Berry, Berry Companies Inc.; and Brian McGuire, AED Foundation president.



The Foundation Champion Award: (L-R) are Jeff Scott, AED Foundation chairman; Terry Dolan, Case Construction Equipment; and Brian McGuire, AED Foundation president.



The Foundation Partner Award: (L-R) are Jeff Scott, AED Foundation chairman; Geoff Pace, e-Emphasys Technologies Inc.; and Brian McGuire, AED Foundation president.



AED Foundation – Knapheide Technicians of the Year: (L-R) are Clark Rutledge, Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. Inc.; Nicholas Rivera, Lyle Machinery Co.; Adam Ramirez, Coastline Equipment; Bo Knapheide, president & CEO of Knapheide; Brian Miller, Southeastern Equipment Co. Inc; James Massey, Junttan USA Inc; Nathan Ladd, Bobcat of the Rockies; Randy Engblom, Modern Machinery Co., Inc; Jeff Scott, AED Foundation chairman; and Brian McGuire, AED Foundation president. Brad Herbert, Finning Canada is not pictured.



