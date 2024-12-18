List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    AED Foundation Recognized High School Marks Record Year for AEDF Vision 2025

    The AED Foundation celebrates its 100th recognized high school program, advancing Vision 2025's goal to introduce 10k technicians by 2027. Partnerships with schools and industry stakeholders bridge the skills gap, preparing students for technical careers in the equipment industry.

    Wed December 18, 2024 - National Edition
    AED Foundation


    AED Foundation logo

    The AED Foundation (AEDF) announced its 100th AEDF recognized high school program in North America.

    This milestone underscores the significant progress of AEDF's Vision 2025 workforce development initiative, aimed at strengthening the future of the equipment industry, with the goal of introducing 10 thousand technicians into the workforce by the year 2027.

    "The success of Vision 2025 is a testament to the steadfast commitment of our contributors and industry partners who share our vision to create a stronger, more sustainable future," said Brian P. McGuire, president and CEO of Associated Equipment Distributors (AED). "By revitalizing the high school recognition program, we are creating a seamless pipeline from high school to apprenticeships and accredited college programs. The AED Foundation will continue to lead the way to meet the needs of our industry."

    Launched in 2020, Vision 2025 aims to raise $10 million to recognize 200 high school programs and accredit 120 college programs by 2027. With 100 recognized high schools and 94 accredited college programs already achieved, AEDF is well on its way to meeting these objectives with $8.1 million pledged to date.

    "Through the AED Foundation's Vision 2025 campaign, we're creating a pathway that benefits both students and dealerships alike," said Diane Benck, chairwoman of AED Foundation and president of West Side Tractor Sales Co. "By connecting students, schools, and industry affiliates, we are fostering collaboration and making the connections essential to the long-term success of our industry."

    "AEDF recognition means that I can rest assured the quality of education and training provided in my agriculture mechanics coursework is truly preparing students to be ready for life after high school," said teacher and Future Farmers of America (FFA) advisor Taylor Donnelly, Sheridan High School, Sheridan, Ark.

    AEDF expands opportunities for students by creating partnerships among local equipment dealers, manufacturers and educational institutions. Its "community-based, school-to-work" strategy creates direct pathways for students to pursue rewarding technical careers in the equipment industry. By bridging the gap between educators and industry stakeholders, AEDF is tackling the skilled labor shortage head-on, cultivating a new generation of highly trained and in-demand professionals.

    "In the past two years, AEDF has recognized and accredited more schools than at any other time in its history," said Robert K. Henderson, president emeritus of AEDF. "We value our partnerships with schools and remain dedicated to supporting existing programs while collaborating with dealers, educators and industry affiliates. Together, we are ensuring that incoming technicians are equipped with the skills and expertise required to build sustainable, rewarding careers in the equipment industry."




