The Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) convened for the group's annual summit/CONDEX at the Mirage in Las Vegas Jan. 16 to 18, 2024. In addition to networking, equipment dealers, manufacturers and service providers could attend seminars, fundraise and see what's new in the industry. With seminar topics that included discussions on AI, data, hiring military vets, automation, taxes, and so much more, there was something for everyone.

To close out day one, there was a Women in Equipment Reception, which offered the perfect venue to network with peers and make connections. This event was followed by the AED Foundation's Annual Fundraising Gala and Live Auction, presented by Ritchie Bros. Both live and silent auctions gave everyone a chance to win an item and raise money for the foundation.

On the final evening, a keynote dinner and conversation with General James Mattis was hosted by PEAC Solutions. Mattis served as the 26th Secretary of Defense of the United States and made history by securing special permission from Congress to lead the Pentagon, sooner than he was eligible.

For more information, visit aednet.org.

