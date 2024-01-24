List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    AED Gathers in Las Vegas for Annual Summit/CONDEX

    Wed January 24, 2024 - National Edition #2
    CEG


    The Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) convened for the group's annual summit/CONDEX at the Mirage in Las Vegas Jan. 16 to 18, 2024. In addition to networking, equipment dealers, manufacturers and service providers could attend seminars, fundraise and see what's new in the industry. With seminar topics that included discussions on AI, data, hiring military vets, automation, taxes, and so much more, there was something for everyone.

    To close out day one, there was a Women in Equipment Reception, which offered the perfect venue to network with peers and make connections. This event was followed by the AED Foundation's Annual Fundraising Gala and Live Auction, presented by Ritchie Bros. Both live and silent auctions gave everyone a chance to win an item and raise money for the foundation.

    On the final evening, a keynote dinner and conversation with General James Mattis was hosted by PEAC Solutions. Mattis served as the 26th Secretary of Defense of the United States and made history by securing special permission from Congress to lead the Pentagon, sooner than he was eligible.

    For more information, visit aednet.org. CEG

    (L-R): Brian McGuire, president and CEO of AED; Matt DiIorio, outgoing president of the board of directors and Ditch Witch Mid-States president; and John Shearer, incoming president of the AED board of directors and CEO of Colorado-based 4Rivers Equipment, cut the ribbon to open the AED Summit/CONDEX. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Jeff McCarty, general parts manager of Luby Equipment Services; Doug Juergensen, CFO of Luby Equipment Services; Steve Luby, president of Luby Equipment Services; and Jay Courtney, vice president of sales of McCann Industries, catch up at the AED Summit/CONDEX. (CEG photo)
    A Bergmann C815 is on display at AED. Bergmann brought four machines including dumpers and a water truck. (CEG photo)
    Tim Waters of Hoffman Equipment tries to hit a hole-in-one for a $10,000 prize at the Sentry booth. (CEG photo)
    Ritchie Bros.’ booth was well attended at CONDEX. The company was showing off SmartEquip and Rouse to connect equipment buyers and sellers worldwide. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): The Thunder Creek team of Steven Ile, regional sales and national accounts manager; Niki Patterson, regional sales manager; Grady Carson, marketing coordinator; and Larry Lea, vice president of sales, with the MTO 690. This multi-tank oil series model offers 690 gal. of fluid capacity with options for DEF, grease and power systems. (CEG photo)
    Chris Reseska (L), vice president of dealer development of Komplet America, and Cody Price, operations manager of Komplet America, with a Komplet K-JC503 mobile mini jaw crusher. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Gina Carosa, marketing manager of Paladin LaBounty; Brian Dragan, account manager of Stanley Infrastructure; and Mike Amerman, territory manager of Paladin and Stanley Infrastructure. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Atlas Copco’s Derek Miller, regional sales manager; Matthew Leonard, regional sales manager; and Richard Duncan, regional sales manager, brought an Atlas Copco electric drive air compressor H250 V5D and a 30 kW battery pack ZBP30-75. (CEG photo)
    At the Terex Franna booth are Chris Crews (L), regional sales manager of Terex Cranes, and Josh Lawrence, regional sales manager of Terex Cranes. Terex Franna is the newest addition to the Terex Crane family. (CEG photo)
    Ron Wilcox (L), regional account manager and Ben Carlson, sales manager of Seppi North America, with the MAX 50 le radio-controlled vehicle which is built extra strong to handle the most extreme and demanding jobs (CEG photo)
    At the Felling Trailers booth are Patrick Jennisson (L), sales and marketing manager, and Nathan Uphus, sales manager. Felling Trailers is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. (CEG photo)
    Ryan Walker (L) and Dan Harman, both of TVH Parts, at the TVH booth. (CEG photo)
    Chad Roehrich, dealer recruitment manager of DEVELON was at the AED Summit/CONDEX to talk about the company’s machines. (CEG photo)
    Scott Merrill, vice president of Kässbohrer All-Terrain Vehicles Inc., introduced the company’s new tracked carrier — the PowerBully. Three machines offer extremely low ground pressure and high-performance, off-road characteristics. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) bidadoo Auction representatives Andy Barnum, Loren Carlson and Seth LaMar touted the company’s two marketplace options — No-Reserve Auctions and 24/7 Buy-It-Now Marketplace at AED CONDEX. (CEG photo)
    Assurant offers comprehensive protection for commercial vehicles including heavy equipment. The company offers extended service contracts, physical damage insurance, loss damage waivers and guaranteed asset protection. Pictured at AED CONDEX (L-R) are Rob Nickshinski, Heather Lanning and Ernie Ferguson. (CEG photo)
    Topcon introduced its machine control solutions for compact equipment last year and exploded in popularity since, according to Mark Jones, senior manager, compact solutions group. (CEG photo)
    Grappler attachments for compact excavators were among the featured products at the MB America booth at AED CONDEX. (L-R) are Ryan Sims, Regan Whitfield (CEO) and Vanessa Martini. Whitfield said crusher buckets remain the most popular product offered by MB. (CEG photo)
    John Rogers and Glenda Wegener were at the Summit representing Purple Wave (CEG photo)
    At the Wainroy suite (L-R) are Caleb Aquilino (Midsouth), David Page (Southeast), Joe Biscotto (Northeast) and Jeff Kritch, director of sales of Wainroy. (CEG photo)
    Kirby-Smith Machinery’s Ed Kirby, chairman; John Arapidis, president; and JD Young, CFO, were in Las Vegas for the AED Summit. (CEG photo)
    Hyunwoo Lee of D and A Heavy Industries introduced the company’s 40V and 17V hammers. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Paulina Matel, Brad Stanek and Anthony Nasca of Morgan Stanley. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Frank Chulick, president of Stewart Amos; Dan Doherty of CMW Equipment of St. Louis; and Scott Stewart, sales manager of Stewart Amos. (CEG photo)
    Okada Demolition Attachments’ Claudio Calzado (L), vice president of sales, and Mike McFarthing, regional manager, eastern Canada, were on hand to discuss the company’s offerings. (CEG photo)




