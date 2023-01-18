Introducing DEVELON, the Next Evolution in Construction Equipment Innovation
AED Holds Its Annual Summit/CONDEX in Chicago

Wed January 18, 2023 - National Edition #2
CEG


The Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) held its annual summit/CONDEX Jan. 10 to 12 at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago. Equipment dealers, manufacturers and service providers gathered to network, to see what is new in the industry and to learn what can help with their businesses. In addition, numerous educational seminars were offered covering topics such as electrification of machines, the future of equipment dealerships, workforce development and so much more.

On the first evening, the AED's annual fundraising gala and live auction — presented by Ritchie Bros. — was a huge success. On the final night, former United States' Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was the keynote speaker at the keynote dinner hosted by PEAC Solutions.

AED's 2024 Summit will be held at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas from Jan. 15 to 17, 2024.

For more information, visit aednet.org. CEG

(L-R): AED’s Ken Taylor, past chairman (Ohio Cat); Matt Dilorio, incoming chairman (Ditch Witch Mid-States); and Brian McGuire, president/CEO, cut the ribbon to open the AED Summit/CONDEX. (CEG photo)
Noah Ferchen (L) and Boone Powell display Stucchi USA Inc.’s hydraulic quick couplings. (CEG photo)
Bandit Industries displayed a brush chipper at the recent AED Summit held in Chicago. (CEG photo)
The Ritchie Bros. booth drew a lot of foot traffic at CONDEX. (CEG photo)
Midland Machinery Co. Inc.’s new ownership team was introduced at AED. (L-R) are Ben Whiting, partner; Aurelius Chaves, CEO and owner; and Michael Ulbrich, managing partner. (CEG photo)
Soosan Heavy Industries displayed the AutoLube SQ43 hammer. (L-R) are Greg Henry, director of sales and marketing; Joe Grojean, central region sales manager; and Sung-Jong Kee, managing director. (CEG photo)
Ross Stites (L), program manager of TRNSACT, and Beckham Thomas, product manager of TRNSACT, were on hand to discuss how you can optimize your company’s credit and finance opportunities with the company’s latest technology. (CEG photo)
Topcon, a provider of machine control systems for the construction industry, displayed its line of workflow solutions at AED Summit/CONDEX in Chicago. Pictured at Topcon’s booth are Ron Ludchak (L), director of global sales, and Joel Frost, director of the compact solutions group. (CEG photo)
Matthew Henry, regional sales manager of Terex Cranes, said Terex has moved into its new North American headquarters in Wilmington, N.C., and is actively seeking dealers for its line of rough-terrain cranes. (CEG photo)
Jim Goodfried (L) and Ben Sinclair of Point of Rental Software presented their company’s line of software solutions designed specifically and exclusively for the rental industry. (CEG photo)
Superior Tire & Rubber Corp., a designer and manufacturer of polyurethane and rubber industrial components for the material handling, construction, agricultural, municipal and mining industries, displayed its products to AED Summit/CONDEX attendees. Superior representatives (L-R) Kevin Rotondelli, Craig Christenson and Michael Arrington were on hand to answer questions from dealers. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Steve Gorman, Jase Roberts and Seth LaMar were among the people who manned bidadoo’s booth throughout the two days of CONDEX. bidadoo’s equipment auctions are held on the eBay online marketplace. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Burris Equipment Company’s Barry Heinrichs, president; Mike Zenner, service manager; and Bryan Heinrichs, branch manager, were on hand for the AED Summit in Chicago. (CEG photo)
Sunward America Corp was represented at CONDEX by Nichole Stoltz, operations director of the manufacturer of excavators, telehandlers, skid steers and rotary drilling rigs. (CEG photo)
Todd Granger, dealer recruitment manager of Doosan Infracore North America, Suwanee, Ga., was telling summit goers about the Doosan line. (CEG photo)
The FAE USA team, including (L-R) Chad Florian, Bradley Wiseman, Giorgio Carera, James Loneman, Lee Smith, Maria Bray, Suzanne Hall and Dave Heath, was ready to show off its lineup (CEG photo)
Felling Trailers of Sauk Centre, Minn., had one of its Midwest dealers, Swanston Equipment, stop by the booth. Swanston Equipment is in Fargo, N.D. (L-R) are Molly Swanston, owner of Swanston Equipment; Joel Lindmeyer, Great Lakes sales manager of Felling Trailers; Nathan Uphus, sales manager, Felling Trailers; and Shawn Suess, sales, Swanston Equipment. (CEG photo)
Seppi North America’s Dan Phillips (L), business development manager, and Ben Carlson, sales manager, were ready to talk about the company’s latest offerings. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Thunder Creek’s Larry Lea, Fred Buser, Niki Patterson and Kyle Barton. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are TVH Parts Co.’s Paige McPeake, Lexi Anderson, Megan Brune, Spencer Curtis and Dan Harman. TVH is based in Oletha, Kan., and sells aftermarket parts. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Wain-Roy’s Caleb Aquilino, Jeff Kritch, David Willin and Tim Griepentrog. (CEG photo)
Ty Doss (L) and Perry Cunningham of Show-Me Shortline Company in Centralia, Mo., with a Schäffer D6680 compact wheel loader. (CEG photo)
Kato’s Bart DeHaven (L), director of sales, and Jenny Smith Price, president of sales, brought a HD35 mini-excavator and an iC37 crawler carrier to the show. (CEG photo)
Glenda Wegener and John Rogers of Purple Wave were there to tout the benefits of their auction company. (CEG photo)
Shannon Johnson and Eduardo Ienne of Berco of America Inc. were at the AED Summit to explain how the company supplies components for tracked earthmoving machinery. (CEG photo)
Team Montabert showcases the company’s line of attachments, including its newest offerings. (CEG photo)




Read more about...

AED (Associated Equipment Distributors) Business News CONDEX Events Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers






