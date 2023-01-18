The Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) held its annual summit/CONDEX Jan. 10 to 12 at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago. Equipment dealers, manufacturers and service providers gathered to network, to see what is new in the industry and to learn what can help with their businesses. In addition, numerous educational seminars were offered covering topics such as electrification of machines, the future of equipment dealerships, workforce development and so much more.

On the first evening, the AED's annual fundraising gala and live auction — presented by Ritchie Bros. — was a huge success. On the final night, former United States' Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was the keynote speaker at the keynote dinner hosted by PEAC Solutions.

AED's 2024 Summit will be held at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas from Jan. 15 to 17, 2024.

For more information, visit aednet.org. CEG

