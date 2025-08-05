Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) hosted its inaugural Sacramento Advocacy Days to advocate for pro-growth policies and combat regulatory hindrances. Industry leaders connected with lawmakers, discussed pressing issues and engaged in meetings to address concerns like CARB regulations and technician shortages, emphasizing the importance of member participation in shaping business-friendly policies.

AED photo (L-R) are John Patterson, president, Patterson Lift Trucks; Karen Patterson, owner, Patterson Lift Trucks; Assemblywoman Alexandra Macedo; and Cody Snyder, sales/rental coordinator, Volvo Construction & Equipment Services

Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) held its first-ever Sacramento Advocacy Day in California's state capital in May, bringing together equipment industry leaders from across the state to advocate for pro-growth policies and push back against excessive regulatory mandates that hinder job creation and economic development.

The event began with a bipartisan legislative reception that welcomed prominent members of the California State Assembly, including Phillip Chen, Juan Carrillo, Leticia Castillo and Mike Gipson. The reception provided a valuable opportunity for industry leaders and lawmakers to connect in an informal setting and discuss pressing policy issues affecting California's business climate.

"Attending AED's inaugural Sacramento Advocacy Day was a natural extension of my longtime involvement in the association's government affairs efforts," said Ron Barlet, president of Bejac Corp. "Having participated in several AED advocacy events over the years, I've seen firsthand the impact we can make when we show up and speak directly with lawmakers. This event was an important opportunity to ensure our industry's concerns are understood at the state level, especially here in California, where regulatory decisions can have far-reaching effects on our businesses."

On the second day, participants heard from representatives of key statewide organizations, including the Associated General Contractors of California, the California Farm Bureau, the California Trucking Association, and the Western Propane Gas Association. These briefings highlighted ongoing regulatory challenges from agencies such as the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and addressed critical issues impacting California's agriculture and construction sectors.

Following the policy sessions, AED members visited the State Capitol for nearly two dozen meetings with assemblymembers and senators. Among the top concerns shared with legislators were CARB regulatory overreach, the need to support California farmers, addressing the state's service technician shortage and ensuring long-term infrastructure investment.

"Member participation in state-level advocacy is vital to ensuring our industry's voice is heard where it matters most," said AED President and CEO Brian P. McGuire. "AED's Sacramento Advocacy Day demonstrates the power of our grassroots efforts and the critical role our members play in shaping policies that support economic growth and job creation. By engaging directly with lawmakers, our members are helping to create a more balanced and business-friendly regulatory environment in California."

"Thank you to the equipment industry leaders who took time away from their businesses to support AED's efforts in Sacramento," said Jacob Asare, AED's state government affairs manager. "Member engagement in the policymaking process is critical to achieving successful outcomes. There's nothing more impactful than lawmakers hearing directly from the companies driving job creation and economic growth in their communities."

AED will announce the dates for its next Sacramento Advocacy Day in 2026 soon.

Established in 1919, AED is a not-for-profit international trade association based in Schaumburg, Ill., representing companies involved in the sale, rental, manufacturing, and support of equipment used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry, power generation and industrial applications.

