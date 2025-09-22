A record-breaking attendance of 131 industry professionals participated in AED's Women in Equipment Conference in Chicago. The event focused on leadership, networking, and addressing workplace challenges, featuring a keynote session with speakers Alison Fragale and Lisa Rottmann. Attendees praised the collaborative atmosphere and valuable insights shared.

Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) announced the success of its 2025 Women in Equipment Conference, held on Sept. 17–19 in Chicago, Ill.

The annual event reached new heights this year, drawing 131 attendees representing dealerships, manufacturers and service providers across all areas and levels of the equipment industry.

The conference featured dynamic programming designed to advance leadership skills, foster meaningful connections and address the unique challenges women face in the workplace — while highlighting the critical role allies play in supporting lasting change.

A highlight of the event was the keynote session, Likeable Badass: The Science of Winning the Status Game — A Fireside Chat with Alison Fragale & Lisa Rottmann. Fragale, a research psychologist, award-winning professor, international speaker and author, shared insights into workplace dynamics, influence and confidence.

She was joined by Lisa Rottmann, president of Stowers Machinery Corp., who brought valuable industry perspective and real-world leadership experience. Together, they delivered an engaging and inspiring conversation that challenged attendees to rethink how status, leadership and opportunity are shaped in today's workplace.

Attendees praised the conference for its open and collaborative environment. "This is my fourth time attending, and I look forward to it every year," said Kerri Courrier, regional aftermarket manager of RDO Equipment. "The speakers are always insightful, and the networking is invaluable — especially with so many new faces this year. I highly recommend this conference as a meaningful way to connect, build relationships and strengthen the presence of women in equipment."

"The 2025 Women in Equipment Conference was an incredible success and a testament to the strength, talent and leadership that women bring to our industry," said Brian P. McGuire, AED president and CEO.

The Women in Equipment Conference continues to be open to all who are committed to growing the presence of women in the equipment industry. By fostering dialogue, collaboration and leadership development, the event plays a vital role in helping to advance both individual careers and the industry as a whole.

For more information, visit aednet.org.

