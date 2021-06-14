Foundation Executive Vice President and COO Jason Blake said, “Your accreditation signifies to equipment industry stakeholders that your college has met rigorous industry-specific national construction equipment technical standards.

The AED Foundation (AEDF) has announced the accreditation of the Del Mar College (DMC) Associate in Applied Science (AAS) degree in Heavy Equipment Maintenance Technician offered through its Diesel Applied Technology Program. Located in Corpus Christi, Del Mar College joins South Plains College in Levelland as The AED Foundation's second accredited school in Texas. AEDF also announced Tuloso-Midway High School, located in Corpus Christi, as the first AEDF Recognized High School in Texas.

"We are pleased that Del Mar College has chosen to demonstrate its commitment to academic excellence and continuous improvement through the process of accreditation," stated AED

Foundation Executive Vice President and COO Jason Blake said, "Your accreditation signifies to equipment industry stakeholders that your college has met rigorous industry-specific national construction equipment technical standards. It further signifies to current and prospective students that your program provides the best in diesel-equipment technical education as defined by the industry it serves."

Dan Korus, dean of DMC workforce programs and corporate services, added, "Del Mar College is excited about receiving AEDF accreditation and the employment opportunities this certification will provide our students earning their AAS degree to become maintenance technicians for heavy equipment. AEDF is one of the nation's premier heavy equipment dealer certifications, and the College believes this credential will help us meet workforce demands within our regional economy."

Del Mar College's term of AEDF Accreditation is five years, which began in March and will run through March 2026. The AED Foundation is dedicated to developing and improving construction equipment industry partnerships that meet local dealers, manufacturers and technical colleges' mutual needs. The AED Foundation is proud to be affiliated with Del Mar College through this accreditation and is committed to the ongoing success of DMC's Diesel Applied Technology Program and its Heavy Equipment Maintenance Technician degree program in the Department of Architecture, Aviation and Automotive.

Davis Merrell, dean of the industry and public services division, which is one of three DMC academic divisions, added, "Gaining AED accreditation will allow students completing the program's course material to show prospective employers that they are following industry standards based not only on the curriculum but also new or updated trends as they develop. The program will truly benefit from this accreditation, and it will enable our faculty to maintain rigorous coursework and show relevance to future students and their employers because program accreditation such as this is a very important designation that our graduates can put on their resumes."

