Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

AED's McGuire: Buttigieg's Leadership is Welcomed in Push to Rebuild America's Infrastructure

Wed February 03, 2021 - National Edition
AED

Pete Buttigieg
Pete Buttigieg

Brian P. McGuire, president and CEO of Associated Equipment Distributors, issued the following statement upon the Senate's confirmation of Pete Buttigieg to be U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

"AED congratulates Pete Buttigieg on his confirmation to serve as President Biden's Transportation Secretary. The hard work starts immediately as Secretary Buttigieg inherits a neglected transportation infrastructure and a Highway Trust that's on the verge of insolvency. I'm confident that with Secretary Buttigieg's leadership and President Biden's bold infrastructure vision, these enduring issues will be addressed, and America's transportation infrastructure will once again be the envy of the world."

"There is no better way to create jobs and economic opportunity across the country than investing in rebuilding the United States' dilapidated infrastructure. Our leaders can't continue to sit by and watch our nation's infrastructure crumble, putting off tough decisions for the next generation. AED looks forward to working with the president, Secretary Buttigieg and congressional leaders to create a sustainable and impactful recovery that ensures economic security, stability and prosperity for all Americans."

To read a congratulatory letter AED delivered to Secretary Buttigieg prior to his Senate confirmation hearing visit, click here.

Today's top stories

ODOT Builds 'Superstreets' in Greene County

John Deere Rolls Out Performance Tiering Strategy Starting With Utility Loaders

Allan Myers Leads MD 97 Relocation Construction Project

VIDEO: Gwenmor Marine Contracting Tackles Dredging Project at Groton Long Point

Amazon Unveils Unique Design for HQ2 Building in Virginia

Cleveland CEA Elects New Officers, Board Members

VIDEO: Kenny — The Oldest Dozer Operator

Connecticut Working to Bring State Pier Project on Budget



 

Read more about...

AED (Associated Equipment Distributors) Government