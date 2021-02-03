Pete Buttigieg

Brian P. McGuire, president and CEO of Associated Equipment Distributors, issued the following statement upon the Senate's confirmation of Pete Buttigieg to be U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

"AED congratulates Pete Buttigieg on his confirmation to serve as President Biden's Transportation Secretary. The hard work starts immediately as Secretary Buttigieg inherits a neglected transportation infrastructure and a Highway Trust that's on the verge of insolvency. I'm confident that with Secretary Buttigieg's leadership and President Biden's bold infrastructure vision, these enduring issues will be addressed, and America's transportation infrastructure will once again be the envy of the world."

"There is no better way to create jobs and economic opportunity across the country than investing in rebuilding the United States' dilapidated infrastructure. Our leaders can't continue to sit by and watch our nation's infrastructure crumble, putting off tough decisions for the next generation. AED looks forward to working with the president, Secretary Buttigieg and congressional leaders to create a sustainable and impactful recovery that ensures economic security, stability and prosperity for all Americans."

To read a congratulatory letter AED delivered to Secretary Buttigieg prior to his Senate confirmation hearing visit, click here.

