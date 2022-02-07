List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

AEM Applauds Pro-Manufacturing Policies in COMPETES Act

Mon February 07, 2022 - National Edition
AEM


Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) senior vice president of government and industry relations Kip Eideberg issued the following statement on the House passage of the COMPETES Act.

"Passage of the America COMPETES Act moves us one step closer to our goal of strengthening America's supply chains, training the next generation of skilled workers and supporting the future of equipment manufacturing in America," said Eideberg.

"The authorization of $45 billion in grants, loans and loan guarantees to support supply chain resiliency will boost domestic manufacturing of critical goods. The inclusion of the BUILDS Act will ensure that American workers get the training they need to succeed and take on the family-sustaining jobs in the equipment manufacturing industry.

"Although the America COMPETES Act includes some worthy components — including for the CHIPS for America Act to bolster U.S. semiconductor capacity and new tools for supply chain resiliency — the legislation still needs a lot of work. Lawmakers must ensure there is sufficient funding for semiconductor research and development and establish a transparent process for equipment manufacturers to petition for Section 301 tariff exclusions.

"We urge Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate to expeditiously engage in a formal conference to address areas of concern and produce a durable, bipartisan law that helps equipment manufacturers meet the challenges of the global economy."

For more information, visit www.aem.org.




Today's top stories

$188M I-30 Project Is Largest Ever for Arkansas Highway Commission

Road Repairs Due to Hurricane Ida Damage Nearing Completion in Louisiana

VIDEO: Nearly 224,000 U.S. Bridges Need Repair According to ARTBA Analysis

Construction Progresses On Des Moines University's New $250M Campus

Trimble Introduces Next Generation 3D Paving Control System for Asphalt Compactors

Topcon, James Roe Announce Multi-Year Extension

Graham Brent to Retire from NCCCO Foundation

Johnsburg Diesel Equipment Technology Earns AED Foundation Recognition



 

Read more about...

AEM Association of Equipment Manufacturers COMPETES Act Government






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo