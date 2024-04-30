Photo courtesy of Case Previewed at last year’s ConExpo, the new 97-hp Case 580SV Construction King side shift and the larger, 110-hp Case 695SV side-shift and 695SV center-pivot models are now available, in addition to the N Series lineup.

Fresh off the heels of the largest number of product launches in the company's history, Case Construction Equipment is further enhancing its machine lineup, offering a big range of new models and upgrades to empower construction and utility crews facing labor shortages and constrained job sites.

Adding more versatility, maneuverability and muscle on machines ranging from backhoes to rough-terrain forklifts, Case is continuing its mission to solve problems on the job site through practical innovation, allowing teams to accomplish more with less amidst growing demands from booming infrastructure investment.

"Labor shortages continue to shrink the workforce, while at the same time companies are challenged to work more productively and more profitably," said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, Case Construction Equipment. "We geared our latest round of Case innovations toward helping crews maneuver these challenges more effectively and efficiently than ever before."

The new lineup of Case machines includes three new Construction King backhoe loaders, a new 5-metric ton class mini excavator and an all-new, full-sized wheel loader that ups the ante on power and versatility. Case also is launching new upgrades to existing machines, including maintenance-free emissions solutions and linkage improvements for compact wheel loaders and enclosed cab options for Case H Series all-terrain forklifts.

New Backhoe Loaders Double Down On Productivity in Close Quarters

Case Construction King backhoe loaders have made a name for themselves as the original two-in-one tool-carrying machines. Now, Case is taking innovation further with two new models that offer side-shift capabilities — letting operators move the boom left or right to work more efficiently parallel to walls or around obstacles.

Previewed at last year's ConExpo, the new 97-hp Case 580SV Construction King side shift and the larger, 110-hp Case 695SV side-shift and 695SV center-pivot models are now available, in addition to the N Series lineup. The new machines carry over many popular features from the N Series, like ProControl swing dampening, auto ride control and ECO modes for fuel savings, along with significant upgrades to maneuverability.

"The new side-shift models take the legendary Case Construction King capabilities to new frontiers, putting them smack dab into confined spaces and up next to structures," said George MacIntyre, product manager — backhoe loaders. "With a hydraulic side-shift boom and vertical outriggers, these machines can get more done in tight spaces. They also let operators dig rectangular trenches without having to reposition."

The Case 580SV side shift features a tool carrier design that improves stability and material retention, while its side-shift configuration and narrow width make for more productive work in confined spaces. For bigger, tougher jobs, the powerful Case 695SV side-shift and center-pivot models feature a tool carrier loader arm, allowing them to do double duty as a wheel loader, meaning one less machine to bring to the job site.

Both 695SV models are equipped with 4WD, 4-wheel steer and four equal-sized tires and include a PowerShift transmission. The expanded Case backhoe offering also is compatible with numerous attachments, giving crews a big toolkit for improving productivity, speed and accuracy on highly varied jobs.

New Case Mini Excavator Brings Upsized Power, Versatility

For construction and utility crews who are scaling up work on bigger jobs but still need to work in tight spaces, the all-new Case CX50D mini excavator delivers more punch in a compact design. This 5-metric ton class machine offers greater lifting capacity and better digging performance for jobs that demand more production in shorter time from operators.

When it comes to attachment versatility, the new mini excavator powers a wide range of specialized attachments for highly varied jobs. It comes standard with multifunctional hydraulics and a second auxiliary circuit, as well as an optional third auxiliary circuit for advanced attachments like tilt rotators and grapples. It also offers another optional dedicated auxiliary circuit to power mulchers.

Crews also can improve the safety and efficiency of material handling with the optional object handling kit that includes check valves on the boom and arm.

Operators also will be able to work longer and more comfortably in the CX50D due to the automotive-style cab. Here, Case goes all in on comfort, control and convenience, including features like auto climate control with heat and A/C, Bluetooth radio, a five-way adjustable seat and a customizable LCD screen that provides important data on the machine and attachments.

Case Delivers More Muscle That's Easy to Handle

For teams that need a tough workhorse that doesn't compromise on control, comfort or versatility, the newest addition to the Case large wheel loader family offers a robust solution to boost productivity on the job site. The Case 651G delivers breakout force of nearly 24,000 lbs. and lifting capacity of over 16,100 lbs. to help teams plow through tougher jobs. The new model also features a larger hydraulic pump for increased cycle times, a curved bucket for better material retention and a higher hinge pin for better dumping clearance.

Case makes it easier to manage all the muscle of their new full-sized wheel loader with features like a touchscreen display and adjustable, intuitive electrohydraulic controls that allow the operator to independently set boom and bucket responsiveness to smooth, moderate or aggressive. Operators can even weigh loads and track material moved with an integrated onboard scale. And with a variety of axle options to match jobsite conditions, they'll be able to get the best traction performance possible.

The new Case 651G also helps operators stay productive longer with a roomy cab that boasts all the comforts operators love. Features like AC and heat, heated seats, Bluetooth radio and phone connectivity let operators work comfortably, while the rear sloping hood and optional backup camera improve visibility.

"When production demands on difficult jobsites require long days of uninterrupted work, operator comfort is key to productivity for the long haul," said Neil Detra, product manager — full-size and compact wheel loaders. "We designed this new machine with operators top of mind to provide an experience that's like taking your office to the job site."

Compact Wheel Loaders Boost Visibility, Control in Tight Job Sites

Updates to Case F Series compact wheel loaders will help teams working in confined job sites with new features that improve visibility and control. An elevated driving position, an abundance of curved glass in the cab and four-corner strobe lights ensure maximum visibility on the job site, while new Z-bar linkage upgrades let operators push their machine further with maximum breakout force.

Case 21F, 121F, 221F and 321F models also feature time-saving, maintenance-free Tier IV Final emissions solutions that improve uptime by eliminating regeneration and expensive diesel particulate filters.

Control-enhancing features like parallel lift capabilities on Case 21F and 121F models help keep loads stable and allow for better visibility of the coupler during attachment changeouts. Case 221F and 321F models combine auxiliary high-flow hydraulics and a creep speed mode to provide max hydraulic flow at constant speeds for smoother operation of attachments like brooms and snowblowers. All the models also feature improved LCD screens with simplified controls to make operation easier.

Cab Options for Rough-Terrain Forklifts Protect Operators in Tough Conditions

Case H Series rough-terrain forklifts offer construction crews and utility teams a versatile, easy-to-operate solution for lifting heavy loads in off-road environments. Now, a new factory-designed, built and installed enclosed cab option protects the operator from the elements and helps teams work in more extreme conditions. With heat, AC and comfort features such as Bluetooth radio and USB charging ports, operators can continue working in sweltering heat or frigid cold. The cab features wide doors that secure completely open — allowing for easy communication with crew and increased airflow. The cab also has an overhead roof window for better visibility to overhead loads.

These highly maneuverable machines feature zero tailswing for close-quarter job sites and can easily road from job site to job site with speeds up to 24 miles per hour. They're also customizable with a variety of mast options that can lift loads up to 8,000 lbs. as high as 22 ft. depending on the machine and mast.

"With this latest launch of new machines and enhancements, we took the same approach to practical innovation that we've been taking for over 180 years," said Dolan. "We listened to our customers' needs today and looked to where we see the industry evolving, to help them meet their toughest jobsite challenges and improve their business."

