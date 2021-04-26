Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) senior vice president of government and industry relations Kip Eideberg issued the following statement applauding the Problem Solvers Caucus on its new report of bipartisan policy recommendations to build a strong, successful 21st century infrastructure network for America:

"Americans are ready for a transformational investment in our nation's infrastructure so we can grow our economy, improve our quality of life and protect our environment for the generations to follow," said Eideberg.

"The Association of Equipment Manufacturers applauds the 58 Republicans and Democratic members of the Problem Solvers Caucus for putting forward a set of bipartisan and commonsense policy solutions that will address today's challenges and capture future opportunities.

"President Biden's American Jobs Plan, bipartisan support in Congress for a surface transportation reauthorization bill, and today's unveiling of the Rebuilding America's Infrastructure Report for the 117th Congress by the Problem Solvers Caucus, point to growing momentum for a modern, sustainable and equitable infrastructure for all Americans. We urge the business community and policymakers to put policy ahead of politics and to work together to embrace and advance an affirmative vision for 21st century infrastructure and break free from the same old policies that have failed to move our country forward."

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers recently joined the Brookings Institution in unveiling a new report outlining a new affirmative vision for U.S. infrastructure titled "Rebuild With Purpose: An Affirmative Vision for 21st Century American Infrastructure." The Association of Equipment Manufacturers also announced its commitment to a set of national policy priorities to revitalize the infrastructure systems that move the American economy, including fiscal health, resilience, workforce and digitalization.

For more information, visit www.iv2050.org.

