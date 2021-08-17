Casey Niemann

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) has elected Casey Niemann, president and CEO of West Des Moines, Iowa-based AgriSync, to its Ag Sector Board as its newest member.

"Casey will bring a great perspective of experience from both the ag technology and startup business community to the AEM Ag Sector Board," said AEM President Dennis Slater. "We are excited to have him be a part of the important conversations about the intersection of technology, agriculture and equipment manufacturers."

Niemann founded AgriSync, a software-as-a-service provider for customer communication management, in 2014. Prior to founding AgriSync, Niemann spent 14 years at Microsoft and worked with ag science and technology firm Syngenta before that.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

