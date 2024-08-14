Superior Industries photo The AEM Manufacturing Express visited Superior Industries July 17, in Morris, Minn.

Superior Industries is reaching new heights — and that's not just the company's TeleStacker conveyor, which already stretches 210 ft. into the sky. As the AEM Manufacturing Express visited Superior Industries July 17, in Morris, Minn., the TeleStacker provided a sliver of shade as more than 200 hardworking men and women of the Superior team gathered to celebrate their role in building America.

It was a great opportunity to reflect on the significance of companies like Superior to Morris and towns like it across Minnesota. There was also fun, prizes and double-stacked burgers (even the burgers are Superior).

Superior leaders attribute the company's success to a strong culture, and those who build careers with the company can tell.

"When I first got hired, I thought it might have been a two-to-three-year job. But on my first day I fell in love with the culture of the business, and that was 20 and a half years ago," said Brad Olhoft, weld team lead and 20-year Superior employee.

Superior has more than 1,800 employees across 22 locations but has never lost its small-town feel. Founded in 1972 to build portable crushing, washing and conveying equipment for gravel pits locally in Minnesota, Superior has grown into an international powerhouse of the mining industry.

Even as the equipment now works all around the world, Superior stays true to its identity as a company proudly made in Morris, Minn., a town built largely around agribusiness. Superior's robust mining equipment product lines provide stability to the local economy even during agricultural downturns.

"If it can't be grown it must be mined," said Jason Adams, president of Superior.

Superior is always looking to break new ground. Since the company's inception, innovation has been central to Superior's manufacturing prowess. The company recently completed a multi-year partnership with a leading Dutch firm to create an impressive line of autonomous roll welders.

The Superior team in Morris is big, but just like the equipment, each component plays an indispensable role in making the best possible product. Superior's ESOP, strong investments in training and resources for its employees and material processing equipment are all ways in which Superior Industries lives up to its name.

"Show up, have a good attitude, be courteous and friendly, and you'll do well," said Olhoft.

That's a Superior way of looking at it.

