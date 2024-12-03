AES Ohio is investing $175 million in infrastructure upgrades near the L-H Battery Company site in Fayette County. This project includes new transmission lines and substations to support economic growth, create jobs, and foster a sustainable future. Phases 2 and 3 will enhance grid reliability with completion expected by 2028.

AES Ohio photo

AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation, is embarking on a transformative journey to enhance the region's infrastructure, paving the way for economic development and community growth. This initiative includes a facility that will improve the capacity and reliability of electric service in Fayette County and the entire AES Ohio transmission system.

At the heart of this project is a $175 million investment near the new L-H Battery Company (a joint venture between LG Energy Solutions and Honda) site, representing the most significant construction project for AES Ohio in three decades. This project includes the installation of 13.5 mi. of new transmission lines and a new substation, critical for supporting the expansion in Fayette County and beyond.

"Our collaboration with the L-H Battery Company is not just about enhancing infrastructure — it's about empowering communities, creating jobs and leading the charge toward a sustainable, electrified future," said Tom Raga, president of AES Ohio. "We are proud to be at the forefront of this transformative era for Ohio."

AES Ohio began delivering power to the L-H Battery Company site Aug. 1, 2024, and by Oct 11, the project hit a major milestone, transitioning from one project team to another, in the first step toward completion of Phase 1.

The project has three phases aimed at improving the grid's reliability and resilience. Phase 1 is nearing completion, which is scheduled for the end of 2024. The Fayette substation has two 345 kV lines and uses two transformers to supply the L-H Battery Company.

Phase 2 involves constructing a new Jeffersonville substation, replacing the existing substation with completion expected by 2026.

Phase 3 plans include building a new Octa substation and linking it with the Fayette and Jeffersonville substations, further enhancing reliability of the area. This phase is slated for completion in 2028.

For more information, visit aes-ohio.com/transmission-improvements.

Today's top stories