Held Jan. 17 to 18 at the St. Paul RiverCentre and serving more than 350 attendees, the 2023 Minnesota Construction Summit was a day and a half packed with education, inspiration and networking for Minnesota construction industry professionals. Highlights included keynotes by Jake Thompson of Compete Every Day, and a panel of young people new to the construction industry facilitated by Tina Nazier of Wipfli LLP.

Attendees heard from public owners on upcoming plans, from Susan Brower, state demographer, and Chamber of Commerce President Doug Loon on how changing population demographics will alter markets. Experts on climate change policy also were in attendance and spoke about developments that will impact business models. Leadership perspectives from Jermaine Davis, Melissa DeLay and Dean Lincoln Hyers, along with many others, fueled participants with new wisdom to bring back to their teams.

The first annual AGC DEI Awards presentation took place on the second morning of the Summit, with awards given to DEI Impact Champions representing the highway/heavy (Ames Construction Inc.); building (Knutson Construction); Greater Minnesota (Donlar Construction); and affiliate member/service provider (Promoting Me LLC) demographics of AGC membership.

The 2022 Diverse Business of the Year Award was presented to J. Benson Construction, and the Allyship of the Year Award was given to Karin McCabe of McGough Construction.

Milwaukee Tool, the Platinum event sponsor, provided a $500 cash giveaway at the Summit's networking reception. Fifty companies provided information and demonstrations of their products and services as exhibitors. CEG

