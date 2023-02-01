List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
AGC Minnesota Hosts Its 2023 Construction Summit

Wed February 01, 2023 - Midwest Edition #3
CEG


Held Jan. 17 to 18 at the St. Paul RiverCentre and serving more than 350 attendees, the 2023 Minnesota Construction Summit was a day and a half packed with education, inspiration and networking for Minnesota construction industry professionals. Highlights included keynotes by Jake Thompson of Compete Every Day, and a panel of young people new to the construction industry facilitated by Tina Nazier of Wipfli LLP.

Attendees heard from public owners on upcoming plans, from Susan Brower, state demographer, and Chamber of Commerce President Doug Loon on how changing population demographics will alter markets. Experts on climate change policy also were in attendance and spoke about developments that will impact business models. Leadership perspectives from Jermaine Davis, Melissa DeLay and Dean Lincoln Hyers, along with many others, fueled participants with new wisdom to bring back to their teams.

The first annual AGC DEI Awards presentation took place on the second morning of the Summit, with awards given to DEI Impact Champions representing the highway/heavy (Ames Construction Inc.); building (Knutson Construction); Greater Minnesota (Donlar Construction); and affiliate member/service provider (Promoting Me LLC) demographics of AGC membership.

The 2022 Diverse Business of the Year Award was presented to J. Benson Construction, and the Allyship of the Year Award was given to Karin McCabe of McGough Construction.

Milwaukee Tool, the Platinum event sponsor, provided a $500 cash giveaway at the Summit's networking reception. Fifty companies provided information and demonstrations of their products and services as exhibitors. CEG

(L-R): Ramsey Fowler, national account territory representative, Minneapolis, Minn.; Collin Dieck, territory manager — job site solutions; and Triston Garbe, territory sales manager, all of Milwaukee Tools, were giving away tons of great tools at the event. (CEG photo)
Will Marsh (L) and Jesse Bettencourt were at the summit from Steffes Auction, with locations in Litchfield, Minn., and Fargo, N.D. (CEG photo)
Representing Ritchie Bros. were PJ Fanberg (L), territory manager – Minnesota, and Brad Hested, territory manager Minnesota and Iowa. (CEG photo)
The new Minnesota location and auction team of Jeff Martin Auctions (L-R) are Dylan Kallemeyn, auctioneer and Minnesota sales territory representative; Mike Monroe, sales territory representative; Broderick Alley, sales territory representative; and Dustin Doocy, business development director — Upper Midwest. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Damon Johnson, director of service; Tom Hamm, regional sales manager; and Jake Potter, sales representative, all of General Equipment in Shakopee, Minn. “We are really excited about adding our new major product line from Hitachi,” said Hamm. “We will be able to provide sales, rental, parts and service for the Upper Midwest for a great product.” (CEG photo)
Jeff Dorsa, strategic account manager of United Rentals in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Minn., was at the summit. (CEG photo)
(AGC of Minnesota photo)




