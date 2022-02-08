Numerous representatives from construction firms accepted awards on behalf of their companies.

AGC of California (AGC) recently announced the winners of the 34th Annual Construction Safety Excellence Awards (CSEA).

"Safety is paramount in our industry," said Peter Tateishi, CEO, AGC. "It allows our most important asset, our people, to get home safely, do their essential work in a safe environment and continue to build California. Congratulations to our award winners this year who exemplify this for our industry,"

Each year, AGC has recognized the best in safety within the California Construction Industry with a CSEA award. These awards are awarded as part of AGC's commitment to strengthening the professional standards of contractors' safety and health efforts across the state.

In these unprecedented times, the CSEA takes on a new level of importance for AGC members. Demonstrating AGC's commitment to the safety of its members, in 2020 AGC added an in-house expert in safety and health to its staff roster to not only help manage the CSEA but provide members with the crucial and dedicated support they need to keep working safely.

"Together, our members actively create opportunities to build and strengthen our state," said Brian Mello, safety manager of AGC. "At AGC, a ‘Culture of Safety' is a collection of beliefs and values that are shared by owners to frontline leadership focused on the safety and wellbeing of all employees. All members of the Safety and Health Council actively drive a culture of safety across the state to better our industry,"

The 34th annual CSEA winners are:

Building Division: Under 600,000 Worker Hours

First: BNBuilders Inc.;

Second: Blach Construction Company.

Building Division: 900,000 to 2 Million Worker Hours

First: Hensel Phelps;

Second: Clark Construction.

Building Division: More Than 3 Million Worker Hours

Swinerton Inc.

Heavy/Civil/Highway Division: Under 400,000 Worker Hours

First: Nova Group Inc.;

Second: Blois Construction Inc.;

Third: Teichert Energy and Utilities Group Inc.

Heavy/Civil/Highway Division: 600,000 to 900,000 Worker Hours

First: Myers & Sons Construction;

Second: Sully-Miller Contracting Co.

Heavy/Civil/Highway Division: 1 Million to 2 Million Worker Hours

First: Kiewit Infrastructure West Co.;

Second: Griffith Company.

Specialty Contractor Division: Under 400,000 Worker Hours

First: L.K. Comstock National Transit;

Second: Foundation Constructors Inc.

Specialty Contractor Division: 500,000 to 900,000 Worker Hours

First: A-C Electric Company;

Second: Marina Landscape Inc.

Specialty Contractor Division: More Than 4 Million Worker Hours

First: ACCO Engineered Systems;

Second: BrightView Landscape Development Inc.

Individual Safety Effort Of Project Superintendent

Adam McNutt, project superintendent of Kiewit Infrastructure West Co.

Safety On High Hazard Project

State Route 60 Truck Lanes Project, Skanska USA Civil West.

2021 Harry Eckstein

Safety Professional Of Year Award

Neil Gibson, California safety manager of Kiewit Infrastructure West Co.

About Associated General Contractors of California

Since 1920, the Associated General Contractors of California (AGC) has worked alongside members to provide advocacy, education, career development and networking opportunities to experienced and next generation construction and contracting professionals. AGC advocates for contractors with state and local governments, while helping members connect with industry leaders through services, innovative programs, and events.

For more information, visit www.agc-ca.org.

