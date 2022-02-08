Our Main Office
Tue February 08, 2022 - West Edition #4
AGC of California (AGC) recently announced the winners of the 34th Annual Construction Safety Excellence Awards (CSEA).
"Safety is paramount in our industry," said Peter Tateishi, CEO, AGC. "It allows our most important asset, our people, to get home safely, do their essential work in a safe environment and continue to build California. Congratulations to our award winners this year who exemplify this for our industry,"
Each year, AGC has recognized the best in safety within the California Construction Industry with a CSEA award. These awards are awarded as part of AGC's commitment to strengthening the professional standards of contractors' safety and health efforts across the state.
In these unprecedented times, the CSEA takes on a new level of importance for AGC members. Demonstrating AGC's commitment to the safety of its members, in 2020 AGC added an in-house expert in safety and health to its staff roster to not only help manage the CSEA but provide members with the crucial and dedicated support they need to keep working safely.
"Together, our members actively create opportunities to build and strengthen our state," said Brian Mello, safety manager of AGC. "At AGC, a ‘Culture of Safety' is a collection of beliefs and values that are shared by owners to frontline leadership focused on the safety and wellbeing of all employees. All members of the Safety and Health Council actively drive a culture of safety across the state to better our industry,"
The 34th annual CSEA winners are:
First: BNBuilders Inc.;
Second: Blach Construction Company.
First: Hensel Phelps;
Second: Clark Construction.
Swinerton Inc.
First: Nova Group Inc.;
Second: Blois Construction Inc.;
Third: Teichert Energy and Utilities Group Inc.
First: Myers & Sons Construction;
Second: Sully-Miller Contracting Co.
First: Kiewit Infrastructure West Co.;
Second: Griffith Company.
First: L.K. Comstock National Transit;
Second: Foundation Constructors Inc.
First: A-C Electric Company;
Second: Marina Landscape Inc.
First: ACCO Engineered Systems;
Second: BrightView Landscape Development Inc.
Adam McNutt, project superintendent of Kiewit Infrastructure West Co.
State Route 60 Truck Lanes Project, Skanska USA Civil West.
2021 Harry Eckstein
Neil Gibson, California safety manager of Kiewit Infrastructure West Co.
Since 1920, the Associated General Contractors of California (AGC) has worked alongside members to provide advocacy, education, career development and networking opportunities to experienced and next generation construction and contracting professionals. AGC advocates for contractors with state and local governments, while helping members connect with industry leaders through services, innovative programs, and events.
For more information, visit www.agc-ca.org.
