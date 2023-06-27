Caltrans Director Tony Tavares headlined the event as the keynote speaker. (AGC of California photo)

The Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) hosted its annual Northern California Small Business Construction Expo (SBCX) at the Craneway Pavilion in Richmond, Calif.

Caltrans Director Tony Tavares headlined the event as the keynote speaker.

"We have great opportunities to fund projects that enhance current partnerships as well as cultivate new partnerships with small businesses and prime contractors," said Tavares. "With the nearly 800 ongoing construction projects worth nearly $12 billion, we need to partner with the contracting industry and other stakeholders to ensure we can deliver these projects for the people of California."

Tavares manages a $20 billion budget with a vision for California transportation that addresses critical climate issues and advances a safe, equitable, accessible, sustainable and multimodal transportation system that builds on strong partnerships and robust stakeholder engagement.

AGC of California's SBCX connects small/underrepresented business (SUB) contractors who are growing their business with resources and experts from across the state, including representatives from public and government agencies, prime contractors and specialty trade organizations.

More than 30 organizations sponsored booths and shared tips for landing contracts, project forecasts for opportunities and more. AGC of California's SBCX is developed in partnership with presenting sponsors BART, BuildOUT California, Caltrans, the California Department of General Services (DGS) and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission. More than 389 people registered for the Northern California SCBX.

SBCX places special emphasis on making connections between construction industry businesses that are disadvantaged business enterprises (DBE), disabled veteran business enterprises (DVBE), LGBT business enterprises (LGBTBE), minority business enterprises (MBE), small business enterprises (SBE), women business enterprises (WBE) and women-owned small businesses (WOSB).

"AGC of California is dedicated to connecting contractors of all sizes with resources and opportunities so the construction industry is best positioned to meet our state's needs to build a better future," said AGC of California Chief Executive Officer Peter Tateishi. "SBCX provides small and historically underrepresented businesses the opportunity to network, grow and contribute their vision and voice to the California construction industry."

AGC of California members Hensel Phelps, Kiewit Corp., Kiewit Shea Traylor Joint Venture and Turner Construction Co. sponsored the event, along with the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council.

The panel session, "The Importance of Partnerships — Specialty Contractors and Small/Underrepresented Businesses" included Brian Kijanka, regional manager, ISEC Inc.; and Brittni Daley-Grishaeva, president and chief financial officer, Daley's Drywall, who shared best-partnering practices. The session was moderated by Miquel Penn, Northern California regional community relations director, Swinerton, and winner of the 2021 AGC Construction Education Friend Award.

The Southern California SBCX will be on Aug. 25 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif.

Today's top stories