    AGC of California Remembers Two Construction Veterans

    Tue July 09, 2024 - West Edition #14
    Caltrans


    The AGC Construction Education Foundation (CEF) recently recognized all the donors who gave to CEF in memory of the lives of Bob Christenson and C.C. Myers. Both men leave behind a legacy of leadership and a lasting impact on the California construction industry.

    Robert ‘Bob' John Christenson Jr.

    Photo courtesy of AGC of California

    Serving as President of AGC of California in 2010, Robert "Bob" John Christenson Jr. was a longtime resident of Sacramento. Starting in residential construction in Tahoe City, he later transitioned to commercial building with the Moana Corporation.  His career highlights include his role as project manager on the construction of Skywalker Ranch.

    Later, he became the COO of Panattoni Construction. In addition to spending time with his family and friends, Christenson loved skiing, sailing, cycling, golfing, fly fishing and walking the neighborhood with his beloved Australian Shepherds. Christenson passed away Dec. 28, 2023 at the age of 76.

    Clinton ‘C.C.' Myers

    Photo courtesy of AGC of California

    Known as the ultimate quick-fix bridge repairer, Clinton "C.C." Myers began cultivating a reputation for bridge work after the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake caused the collapse of a double-decker section of Highway 880 in Oakland. Subsequently, Myers' firm C.C. Myers Inc., based in Rancho Cordova, quickly found a niche in fast turn-around bridge repair work, cementing his reputation for getting things done quickly and ahead of schedule. In 2010, Myers started Myers & Son Construction with his son Clinton, a former CEF board of directors chair. Myers was known for his blunt but fair nature and he always rose to the occasion by thinking outside the box and taking risks.

    A former Caltrans Director Randell Iwasaki recalled Myers's charismatic nature, "He was like Paul Bunyan, larger than life," Iwasaki said. "He was a grounded, down-to-earth guy at the end of the day and a fair contractor."

    Myers passed away Feb. 14, 2024 at the age of 85.




