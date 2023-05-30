List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    AGC of California, Teichert Hold Mental Awareness Event

    Tue May 30, 2023 - West Edition #12
    AGC of California


    The stand down took place at the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project in San Juan Bautista, Calif., in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month. (AGC of California photo)
    The stand down took place at the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project in San Juan Bautista, Calif., in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month. (AGC of California photo)

    On May 19, the Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California), along with Teichert Inc., Operating Engineers Local 3 and Loyalty Point Leadership, held a Mental Health Awareness Stand Down to call on the construction industry to recognize the importance of mental health for worker's safety and well-being.

    "Our workforce is experiencing some of the highest rates of mental health issues, including substance misuse disorders and suicide, of any industry," said Peter Tateishi, AGC of California chief executive officer. "AGC of California and our members can play a vital role in initiating the conversation about the importance of mental health at work and we offer resources for employers and workers about how to incorporate wellness of the whole worker into our daily safety routines."

    The stand down took place at the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project in San Juan Bautista, Calif., in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month. Teichert halted construction for one hour as speakers explained how to recognize the signs and symptoms of substance abuse and mental health disorders and what resources are available for help.

    "Our safety program was established by Henry Teichert in 1959, 11 years before OSHA was founded and we are committed to our tradition of building trust with our customers, our employees and the broader community that is a stakeholder in everything we do," said Mary Teichert, president of Teichert, a Sacramento-based construction company founded in 1887. "We are continuing to expand and deepen the array of training and support we have for mental health in our ranks and are honored to be part of our industry's efforts to develop and communicate a richer body of knowledge in this area than was historically available."

    AGC of California's complete toolkit and tutorial, available online, is for construction employers to educate employees about the importance of mental health. The free toolkit includes talking points to encourage any employee to reach out for help if they are suffering from issues related to substance abuse, suicidal ideation, depression and other mental health concerns. It also is designed to help employers identify and convey support resources (such as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline — just dial 988) and company-specific plans, such as employee assistance programs.

    "Mental health is something that can affect everyone and it is important to keep a happy, healthy mind and body," said Neils Ash, Operating Engineers Local Union 3 district representative of Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Benito and Monterey counties, who noted the organization has a free, confidential assistance and recovery program for members and their families. Operating Engineers Local 3 represents 40,000 members in California, Nevada, Utah and Hawaii.

    AGC of California held the stand down to inspire construction companies to initiate their own Mental Health Awareness Stand Downs. AGC of California's toolkit includes suggestions on how companies can host their own successful stand downs to support employees suffering from distress.

    For more information, visit www.agc-ca.org/sites/mental-health-initiative/

    About San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project

    The San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project will construct approximately 5 new mi. of four-lane at-grade expressway from the Alameda in San Juan Bautista, Calif., to Business Route 156 near Hollister, Calif. San Benito Route 156 provides a key east-west link between the cities of Hollister and San Juan Bautista, as well as the Central Coast and the Central Valley. The project will reduce peak hour traffic congestion and save millions in vehicle operating and accident costs.




    Today's top stories

    Phase Two of $464M LA 1 Bridge Begins in Louisiana

    McCullough Construction Replacing Swift Creek Bridge

    Mecalac Launches Multifunctional Compact Loader Line to North American Market

    Supreme Court WOTUS Ruling May Herald Faster Transportation Project Approvals

    Numerous Officials Break Ground On Frisco's Granite Park

    Crews Demolish Bridges as Part of 'Ready to Rubble' Event

    CDOT, Coulson Excavating to Start Highway Project

    Long-Time Family Biz First to Deploy Zero-Tailpipe Volvo VNR Truck in Utah



     

    Read more about...

    AGC California California Teichert Construction






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA