AGC of Minnesota — Golf Tournament, Sporting Clays On Summer Agenda

Wed April 28, 2021 - Midwest Edition #9
AGC of Minnesota


(AGC photo)
(AGC photo)

Associated General Contractors of Minnesota announced dates for two summer networking events.

The 2021 AGC Golf Tournament will take place on Aug. 6 at Keller Golf Course in Maplewood, Minn. Registration is open for this event, which is sponsored by various companies, including: Larkin Hoffman, American State Equipment, RDO Equipment Co., Ziegler CAT, BrockWhite Construction Materials, CSDZ, Fringe Benefits Design Inc., Hayden-Murphy and Orion Search Group.

Tickets for this event are $175.00, with an early-bird discount for registrants before July 9. Registration includes Continental breakfast, shotgun start, lunch, awards, door prizes and raffles.

AGC of Minnesota's 2021 AGC Sporting Clays Fundraiser will take place on Sept. 15 at Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake, Minn. Proceeds from this event fund scholarships for post-secondary students pursuing a career in the construction industry.

Sponsorships for this event also will be available.

For more information, visit agcmn.org/events.




AGC of Minnesota Events Minnesota






