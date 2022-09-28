The 23rd annual AGC Sporting Clays fundraiser was a sold-out success, with 230 shooters participating on a perfect September day at the Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club in Prior Lake, Minn. Thousands of dollars were raised for the AGC of Minnesota Foundation, which provides scholarships to young people pursuing careers in the construction industry.

This year's tournament featured new games and raffles, including three shotguns. Congratulations to Top Team — Grazzini #1 for their score of 455; Top Woman — Larissa Indrebo of RMS Rentals for her score of 76; and Top Gun — Jack Webber of Adolfson & Peterson Construction with a score of 98.

Sponsors of this year's fundraiser included RDO Equipment Co., Wipfli, Brock White Company, CSDZ, Fabyanske, Westra, Hart & Thomson, Fringe Benefits Design, Hayden-Murphy Equipment Company Inc., Larkin Hoffman, Orion Search Group, Thriveon Information & Technology and Ziegler CAT.

For more information, visit agcmn.org.

