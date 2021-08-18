The weather cooperated as AGC of Minnesota hosted its annual Golf Tournament on Aug. 6 at Keller Golf Course in Maplewood, Minn. The sold-out event provided those in the industry the opportunity to connect with peers and enjoy a day on the course.

This year's scholarship winners were announced during the tournament. Two students received the C.S. McCrossan Scholarship: Justin Babcock and Brandi Rutten, both civil engineering students at the U of M Minneapolis.

Receiving the AGC of Minnesota scholarships were Emmanuel Kumi — Minnesota State Moorhead, construction management; Karli Schmitt — U of M Minneapolis, construction management; Eva Sharot — Minnesota State Mankato, construction management; Jordan VanRisseghem — St. Cloud State University, land surveying; and Bridget Womack — University of Wisconsin, Whitewater Campus, occupational safety.

Tournament sponsors included Larkin Hoffman, American State Equipment, RDO Equipment Co., Ziegler CAT, BrockWhite Construction Materials, CSDZ, Fringe Benefits Design Inc., Hayden-Murphy and Orion Search Group. CEG

Today's top stories