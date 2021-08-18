Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
AGC of Minnesota Sells Out Annual Golf Tournament

Wed August 18, 2021 - Midwest Edition #17
AGC of Minnesota


The weather cooperated as AGC of Minnesota hosted its annual Golf Tournament on Aug. 6 at Keller Golf Course in Maplewood, Minn. The sold-out event provided those in the industry the opportunity to connect with peers and enjoy a day on the course.

This year's scholarship winners were announced during the tournament. Two students received the C.S. McCrossan Scholarship: Justin Babcock and Brandi Rutten, both civil engineering students at the U of M Minneapolis.

Receiving the AGC of Minnesota scholarships were Emmanuel Kumi — Minnesota State Moorhead, construction management; Karli Schmitt — U of M Minneapolis, construction management; Eva Sharot — Minnesota State Mankato, construction management; Jordan VanRisseghem — St. Cloud State University, land surveying; and Bridget Womack — University of Wisconsin, Whitewater Campus, occupational safety.

Tournament sponsors included Larkin Hoffman, American State Equipment, RDO Equipment Co., Ziegler CAT, BrockWhite Construction Materials, CSDZ, Fringe Benefits Design Inc., Hayden-Murphy and Orion Search Group. CEG

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

Congratulations to Sean McBride (USI); Tony Diehl (PWS Inc.); James Dickey (PWS Inc.); and Isiah Dilley (PWS Inc.) on their winning team score of 56.
Jim Lockhart and Brian Recker of RJM Construction team up with Dave Hammargren and Chris Yetka of Larkin Hoffman.
The Association of Women Contractors sponsored a hole and sent a group to play.
AGC raised $1,500 for scholarships through raffle and “split the pot” ticket sales.
AGC Board Chair Jeff Carlson of Park Construction Co. heads out to tee off.
Ready to play at Hole 1.
Five recipients of 2021 AGC academic scholarships were on hand to receive them at the tournament.
Considering the putting contest angles.
One of six golfers who sunk the putt in the putting contest celebrated his accomplishment.




