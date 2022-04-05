Our Main Office
Tue April 05, 2022 - West Edition #8
The AGC of California recently conducted a study among construction professionals regarding the outlook for the industry in 2022.
The study delves into the California construction industry's optimism for 2022. It found that 83 percent of California's contractors are slightly to very optimistic about their company's future prospects and success in 2022, compared to 72 percent in 2021.
Additionally, 63 percent anticipate their revenues to increase (compared to 43 percent in 2021) and 61 percent expect hiring to increase (compared to 32 percent in 2021), with the chief concern listed at workforce pipeline development (this was the same in 2021).
Sixty three percent anticipate their revenues to increase, with 24 percent who expect it to remain the same and 13 percent who anticipate it to decrease.
Similarly, 60 percent expect their net profits to increase, with 24 percent who expect it to remain the same and 16 percent who anticipate it to decrease.
Sixty percent expect hiring to increase, 27 percent expect it to remain the same and 12 percent expect it to decrease.
Eighty three percent view business activity as moderate to strong, 4 percent view it as stagnant and 13 percent anticipate a slight to significant decline.
Sixty nine percent anticipate the industry to moderately to significantly expand, 14 percent anticipate the industry to remain the same and 17 percent anticipate expansion to decline.