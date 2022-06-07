List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
AGCMN Opens Registration for Sporting Clays Fundraiser

Tue June 07, 2022 - Midwest Edition #12
AGC of Minnesota


Last year’s AGC of Minnesota Sporting Clays Fundraiser Top Team was Grazzini #1 — Gregory Grazzini, Jake Boerboon, Dan Meyer, Greg Peters and Rick Scott (not pictured), with a score of 450.
AGC of Minnesota will hold its 23rd annual Sporting Clays Fundraiser to benefit the AGC of Minnesota Foundation on Sept. 14 at the Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club in Prior Lake, Minn.

Registration includes 100 rounds of sporting clays, foam earplugs, beverages on the course, social hour snacks, dinner and awards. Lunch is not included in registration, however, the restaurant at the club will be open for lunch from 11:30 to 12:45. Please notify your guests to plan accordingly.

Awards will be presented to the top woman, top gun and top team.

Shooters should bring safety glasses and 125 lead or steel shotgun shells (shot size is at the discretion of the shooter — 7.5, 8 or 9 are common sizes for sporting clays). Guns are available for a $20 rental fee. Contact the club in advance to reserve. If registering more than one team, register teams separately.

Schedule
  • 11:30 a.m. — Registration
  • 12:40 p.m. — Course safety talk
  • 1:00 p.m. — Shotgun start
  • 5:00 p.m. — Social hour (silent auction closes at 5:30)
  • 5:45 p.m. — Awards and drawings
  • 6:00 p.m. — Dinner
Sponsorships

Sponsors, donors and hosts will be recognized at the event, on the AGC website and in communications. Sponsorships may be purchased along with your registration.

Depending on the sponsorship, sponsors will receive logo recognition on course signage; logo listed in the program slides; on the registration page (logos listed as sponsorships are received); at event table tents; and with a mention during the event program.

For more information, visit agcmn.org.




