Donations to the Kentucky Agricultural Disaster Relief Program will help farmers rebuild from extensive and costly damage caused by December 2021 tornados. The program is administered by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation, and the Kentucky Center for Agriculture and Rural Development. (Kentucky Farm Bureau photo)

The AGCO Agriculture Foundation (AAF), a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger through sustainable agricultural development, announced a $50,000 donation to the Kentucky Agriculture Disaster Relief Program, a joint effort of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation, and the Kentucky Center for Agriculture and Rural Development (KCARD).

The program seeks to bridge gaps in insurance coverage and other relief efforts for farming operations affected by the December 2021 storms in western Kentucky.

Storms in late December 2021 caused significant damage to western Kentucky communities and farms, including Mayfield, where AGCO dealership AgRevolution is located.

The AAF and AGCO Corporation identified the Kentucky Agriculture Disaster Relief Program as an outreach effort that aligns with AAF's farmer-focused community development initiative.

"AGCO and AAF are grateful for the opportunity to support Kentucky Farm Bureau's relief program, which will provide vital assistance to farmers as they rebuild and recover in the months ahead," said Metti Richenhagen, director of the AGCO Agriculture Foundation.

The Kentucky Agriculture Disaster Relief program leverages a network of local farming retailers to provide access to eligible farmers of up to $1,500 of supplies, such as fencing, tools, hay and livestock feed. It is designed to bridge gaps in insurance coverage for these vital items in a way that is efficient and trouble-free to farmers.

To further extend the donation from AAF, AGCO employees also will be able to participate in the program's continuing fundraising efforts.

"Following the tornado in Kentucky, many AGCO employees asked what they could do to offer their support to the individuals and communities in need," said Ivory Harris, AGCO SVP and chief human resources officer. "I'm pleased to offer them this opportunity to live our values and extend a helping hand to farmers and others who experienced this devastation."

Details regarding the Kentucky Agriculture Disaster Relief Program can be found at kcard.info/disaster-relief. The Kentucky Farm Bureau and its program partners are accepting donations from corporations and individuals, which can be made HERE.

