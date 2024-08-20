List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    AGCO Announces Updates to Its Missouri, Wisconsin Dealership Network

    AGCO updates North American distribution network with expansions in Missouri and Wisconsin, transitioning from Ziegler Ag Equipment. Experienced dealers increase access to popular brands Fendt, Massey Ferguson, and PTx. Focus remains on superior customer service and support in Iowa, Minnesota, and northwest Missouri.

    Tue August 20, 2024 - Midwest Edition
    AGCO


    AGCO logo

    AGCO Corporation, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology provided updates regarding the growth plan for its North American distribution network.

    AGCO embarked on an ambitious plan in North America in 2022 to transform and expand its North American dealership network to meet growing farmer demand and ensure comprehensive access and superior customer experiences of its popular brands and services. Recent updates in its North American network include expansions in Missouri and Wisconsin by experienced AGCO dealers Brookfield Tractor, Parallel Ag, McFarlane Manufacturing Company and Vanderloop Equipment.

    Dealer territory updates in Missouri and Wisconsin will help provide full access throughout both states to AGCO's popular brands and services, including those from Fendt, Massey Ferguson and PTx. This expansion is the result of an agreed-upon transition with Ziegler Ag Equipment, which has made the decision to strategically consolidate and remain focused on its services in the Minnesota, Iowa and northwest Missouri markets.

    "We're grateful for the opportunity to have served the Wisconsin and central Missouri AGCO customers and know they will be in good hands with these experienced dealers," said Matt Solem, Ziegler Ag Equipment's vice president. "We're excited about the growth opportunities we have in Iowa, Minnesota and northwest Missouri, and we remain committed to delivering the high level of service and support our customers have come to expect from us."

    Existing AGCO dealerships will expand their services to support previous Ziegler Ag Equipment customers in central Missouri and southern Wisconsin. Specifically:

    • Brookfield Tractor and Parallel Ag will expand their services in Missouri from locations in Brookfield, Marshall and Montgomery City; and
    • McFarlane Manufacturing, Parallel Ag and Vanderloop Equipment will similarly expand services in Wisconsin.

    In coordination with Ziegler Ag, AGCO and its dealerships are implementing a full customer care plan and communications to farmers to ensure a smooth transition and will soon introduce their new product teams and service capabilities.

    "AGCO's dealership strategy in North America ensures that farmers can leverage the industry's leading equipment and precision ag technologies," said Ruchir Patel, AGCO vice president, Global Distribution Management. "We're excited by the expansion and growth we're seeing across our dealership network, and we're sure Missouri and Wisconsin farmers will be pleased with their new teams."

    For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




    Read more about...

    Agco Agriculture Brookfield Tractor Mcfarlane Parallel Ag Vanderloop Equipment Inc.







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA