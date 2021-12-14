Agritechnica 2022 will not take place.

In view of the current national and global developments in conjunction with the corona pandemic, the rapidly rising number of cases worldwide and the related restrictions on travel, as well as official regulations, the DLG (German Agricultural Society) as organizer, the VDMA Agricultural Machinery Association and Agritechnica's exhibitor advisory board have jointly concluded that the conditions required for hosting the world's leading agricultural machinery exhibition are no longer fulfilled.

The next Agritechnica trade fair will take place from Nov. 12 to 18, 2023, in Hanover, Germany.

Agritechnica in spring 2022 would have been the international venue for agriculture and agribusiness. Professional exchange, networking and innovations should have been the focus and delivered the necessary impulses for a sustainable agriculture. Both the exhibition and technical program had already been published and had met with great interest among visitors to the world's leading trade fair.

"With regret, we have observed that, following the deteriorating pandemic situation in recent weeks and the resulting current official regulations, a justified exceptional situation has arisen, under which the trouble-free execution of Agritechnica is no longer possible. Together with the VDMA Agricultural Machinery Association and the trade fair's exhibitor advisory board, and following many discussions with both exhibitors and visitors, we have therefore decided to cancel next year's Agritechnica. We have made this decision respecting our responsibilities towards the health and safety of all," said Reinhard Grandke, chief executive officer, DLG.

"We deeply regret the cancellation. Many of our exhibitors, partners, visitors and members, as well as the entire DLG team, have already invested in extensive preparations. Our focus is now on preparing Agritechnica 2023 as well as the other national and international DLG events and trade fairs that are scheduled for next year."

"We all deeply regret that Agritechnica 2022 cannot take place after all — on the one hand, because the entire industry was already looking forward to its 'leading trade fair' with great anticipation, and on the other hand, because farmers currently stand to benefit from the numerous agricultural machinery innovation impulses in a way rarely seen before. After all, innovative machines, equipment and software tools make a significant contribution to sustainable and future-proof agricultural machinery production processes," says Bernd Scherer, managing director, VDMA Agricultural Machinery Association.

"Being able to present our extensive portfolio of innovations to a broad industry audience live on an international stage is and remains the gold standard. We, as agricultural machinery experts, therefore stand by our world's leading trade fair and are already looking forward to a successful restart of Agritechnica in Hanover in 2023."

Agritechnica Innovation Award Winners Announced

"The decision to cancel Agritechnica is particularly difficult for us since many companies have specifically targeted the trade fair to present their innovations," said Freya von Czettritz, Agritechnica project manager.

"Even though Agritechnica cannot take place in Hanover next year as planned, it remains an opportunity to focus on the innovations in the agricultural machinery industry. That is why we have announced the winners of the leading innovation award for international agricultural machinery, as planned. Our thanks go to the DLG Innovation Commission, which awarded one gold and 16 silver medals for exceptional innovations."

The award winning innovations are published at www.agritechnica.com/innovation-award-winners. DLG will officially present the winners' awards next year.

Digital Complement Remains Available

The additional digital complement to Agritechnica, which was launched in November 2021, will continue to be available as planned on the digital platform DLG-Connect (www.dlg-connect.com) until the end of March 2022. Visitors to the platform have the opportunity to learn, free-of-charge, about current offerings and information from agricultural machinery manufacturers as well as take part in digital events and network with companies and farmers.

For more information, visit www.agritechnica.com/en

