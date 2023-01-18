Rob Middleton

Alabama AGC has announced the executive committee and board of directors for 2023.

Alabama AGC has represented the state's construction industry for more than 100 years. The executive committee and board members work to bring together construction professionals and related industries to protect the interest and integrity of the workforce.

The Alabama AGC 2023 Executive Committee is as follows: Rob Middleton of Middleton Construction LLC, Mobile as president; Matt Rabren of Rabren General Contractors Inc., Auburn as vice president; Mac Caddell of Caddell Construction Co. (DE) LLC, Montgomery as second vice president; Greer Walker of Wiregrass Construction Co. Inc., Huntsville, as treasurer; and Evans Dunn of Dunn Construction Co. Inc., Birmingham as chairman of the board.

"We are excited to have Rob assume the leadership of Alabama AGC. His experience will bring a fresh perspective to our organization as we continue into our second century," said Billy Norrell, Alabama AGC's chief executive officer. "We appreciate all our volunteer leaders and the companies they represent."

Board members work together to create a unified voice for Alabama's construction industry. The board guarantees the decisions and policies put forth bring value to members and their businesses and improve the industry for members and nonmembers.

"It is an honor to serve as president of the Alabama AGC, our state's oldest, largest and most financially strong construction organization," said Middleton. "I will endeavor to represent this organization well as I work with our board members to continue down this path of success that Alabama AGC has forged for over a century."

Alabama AGC is excited to have long-time members join the board this year.

"I am humbled to be selected as an officer in this organization," Walker said. "Wiregrass Construction has been involved with Alabama AGC for decades and I am honored to represent our company as well as the many others that count on Alabama AGC. I'm looking forward to participating in the levels of leadership and working with my fellow officers, Rob Middleton, Matt Rabren and Mac Caddell."

