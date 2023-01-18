Introducing DEVELON, the Next Evolution in Construction Equipment Innovation
List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Alabama AGC Announces 2023 Board of Directors

Wed January 18, 2023 - Southeast Edition
Alabama AGC


Rob Middleton
Rob Middleton

Alabama AGC has announced the executive committee and board of directors for 2023.

Alabama AGC has represented the state's construction industry for more than 100 years. The executive committee and board members work to bring together construction professionals and related industries to protect the interest and integrity of the workforce.

The Alabama AGC 2023 Executive Committee is as follows: Rob Middleton of Middleton Construction LLC, Mobile as president; Matt Rabren of Rabren General Contractors Inc., Auburn as vice president; Mac Caddell of Caddell Construction Co. (DE) LLC, Montgomery as second vice president; Greer Walker of Wiregrass Construction Co. Inc., Huntsville, as treasurer; and Evans Dunn of Dunn Construction Co. Inc., Birmingham as chairman of the board.

"We are excited to have Rob assume the leadership of Alabama AGC. His experience will bring a fresh perspective to our organization as we continue into our second century," said Billy Norrell, Alabama AGC's chief executive officer. "We appreciate all our volunteer leaders and the companies they represent."

Board members work together to create a unified voice for Alabama's construction industry. The board guarantees the decisions and policies put forth bring value to members and their businesses and improve the industry for members and nonmembers.

"It is an honor to serve as president of the Alabama AGC, our state's oldest, largest and most financially strong construction organization," said Middleton. "I will endeavor to represent this organization well as I work with our board members to continue down this path of success that Alabama AGC has forged for over a century."

Alabama AGC is excited to have long-time members join the board this year.

"I am humbled to be selected as an officer in this organization," Walker said. "Wiregrass Construction has been involved with Alabama AGC for decades and I am honored to represent our company as well as the many others that count on Alabama AGC. I'm looking forward to participating in the levels of leadership and working with my fellow officers, Rob Middleton, Matt Rabren and Mac Caddell."




Today's top stories

Introducing DEVELON, the Next Evolution in Construction Equipment Innovation

Kentucky's Tallest Bridge Under Construction in Pike County

AED Holds Its Annual Summit/CONDEX in Chicago

How to Diversify Your Workforce Talent Pools With Intention and Maximize Results

Ritchie List Surpassed 75,000+ Equipment, Vehicle Listings in 2022

On the GO! With Midwest Contractor's Compact Machine

American Concrete Pavement Association Announces New White Paper

Stertil-Koni Reports Record Lift Orders, Sales, Installations in 2022



 

Read more about...

Alabama Alabama Associated General Contractors






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA