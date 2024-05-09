The Alabama Associated General Contractors hosted the 2023 BUILDSouth Awards Ceremony on April 25 at The Club in Birmingham, Ala.

The BUILDSouth Awards acknowledges and honors the most innovative and skilled contractors within the chapter. Awards are presented to those who produced exceptional work in categories like workforce development, community development, safety, building construction and highway construction.

Two industry legends were inducted into the Alabama Construction Hall of Fame: John Darnall and Rod Ceasar.

"The honorees into the 2024 class of the Alabama Construction Hall of Fame have shown their careers in this great industry meant so much more than just the success of their company," said President Mac Caddell. "They built careers that truly left a mark on our state. We are proud to welcome John Darnall of Brasfield & Gorrie and Rod Ceasar of Caddell Construction into this esteemed group"

Alabama AGC recognized longtime members for their extraordinary commitment to the association, presenting them with the Legacy Award for 50 Years of Membership. The chapter also awarded scholarships to five remarkable students who are pursuing careers in construction. The ceremony included the installation of the 2024 Alabama AGC Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

The following individuals will serve as leaders for Alabama AGC:

President — Mac Caddell, Caddell Construction Co. (DE) LLC

Vice President — Greer Walker, Wiregrass Construction Co. Inc.

2nd Vice President — Rabren General Contractors Inc.

Treasurer — Hasting Sykes, Syles Weaver LLC

Chairman of the Board — Rob Middleton, Middleton Construction LLC

"This event welcomes our new chapter leadership and board of directors for 2024. We are excited to have Mac Caddell with Caddell Construction in Montgomery as president of our great organization, and thank Rob Middleton of Middleton Construction in Mobile, for his year at the helm. The volunteer leaders of Alabama AGC make us what we are — the largest, oldest and most respected statewide construction organization in Alabama," said Billy Norrell, Alabama AGC CEO.

