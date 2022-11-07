Montgomery Whitewater is an outdoor recreation and entertainment facility situated on the banks of the Alabama River. The facility sits on 120 acres and is designed for all users to enjoy outdoor activities and special events and share a healthy, active lifestyle. (Rendering courtesy of Montgomery Whitewater)

Construction crews are busily creating Montgomery Whitewater, a $50 million world-class outdoor recreation and entertainment facility along the banks of the Alabama River.

At the park's core is a manufactured whitewater channel that will allow for rafting, paddling, outdoor activities, entertainment and retail amenities in the Alabama capital city and its surrounding region. The family-oriented facility sits on 120 acres and is designed for users of all ages to enjoy the sunshine of the region and share in its healthy, active lifestyle.

The park's developers are confident that once it is open next summer, it will bring a new energy to Montgomery and serve as a signature adventure destination for the region.

The Montgomery Whitewater complex is being constructed at the intersection of Interstate 65 and I-85, along the city's west side, making it convenient for motorists to reach.

Features Offer Range of Fun Things to Do

S2O Design & Engineering, a Colorado-based waterpark engineering firm, designed the venue's centerpiece, a massive dual-channel whitewater course. The artificial river system creates Class II-IV whitewater and delivers a fun and safe rafting or paddling experience for guests — from novice paddlers who have never experienced whitewater to seasoned paddlers and competitors. The course includes a 1,900-ft.-long recreation channel for a more mellow whitewater journey as well as a 1,600-ft.-long competition-level channel that ramps up the excitement to Olympic-level action.

In addition, Montgomery Whitewater will offer a wide range of professionally guided and self-guided whitewater experiences, from rafting and kayaking to standup paddleboarding.

However, water course activities will not be the only challenges found at the Alabama park, according to Montgomery Whitewater.

The complex also will provide other complementary activities centered around active outdoor sports, including a climbing tower, bouldering wall, zip lines, a high ropes course, five kilometers of hiking and biking trails, and an enhanced connection to the Alabama River.

The modern, open-air entertainment facility is planned to offer guests a "river-side" restaurant, retail shopping, an outdoor amphitheater, and areas to hang out and watch the action. Its design and programming will cultivate its role as a gathering place for a variety of community events, including races and competitions, live music, meetings and conferences, as well as outdoor training and team building for military, public safety officials and first responders.

Montgomery Whitewater's design and development is being coordinated by Southern Whitewater Development Group (SWDG), a firm credited with developing the most successful whitewater projects in the world.

When complete, Montgomery Whitewater will be one of only three standalone recirculating whitewater parks of its scale and caliber in the United States.

