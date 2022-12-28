Our Main Office
Wed December 28, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Members of Alabama's congressional delegation requested funds totaling more than $772 million in earmarks for use in statewide spending projects as part of the mammoth $1.7 billion omnibus funding bill passed shortly before Christmas by the U.S. House and Senate.
As of Dec. 28, President Biden was poised to put his signature on the bill.
The passage of the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 capped a chaotic week as party leaders dashed to avoid a government shutdown and an intensifying winter storm just days before Christmas.
The spending bill, which includes a pile of high-profile year-end priorities from nearly $40 billion in Ukraine aid to an election law overhaul, will be Democrats' final legislative act before surrendering their House majority to Republicans in January.
New construction projects across the country will now have the funds to get under way because of the bill's passage, including several in Alabama favored by lawmakers representing the state in Washington.
The domestic-related projects to be funded in Alabama do not include defense or space-related items, reported AL.com; rather, several are aimed at new construction.
The largest single domestic-related project in Alabama is $200 million requested by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, and a lead negotiator on the omnibus bill along with close friend and Appropriations Chair Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont.
According to Shelby's office, the $200 million will go to the Intermodal and Terminal Expansion Project, which includes:
Shelby earmarked another $100 million for the replacement of Tuscaloosa's Woolsey Finnell Bridge over the Black Warrior River on McFarland Boulevard. The new structure will have six traffic lanes along with acceleration and deceleration lanes.
"Throughout my career, I have done everything in my power to bring success to my home state," he said in a statement Dec. 22. "The funding for Alabama in this package is significant in terms of the impact it will have on communities and the overall statewide economy for generations to come."
In addition, U.S. Representatives Robert Aderholt, Jerry Carl, Mike Rogers and Terri Sewell all made funding requests for other Alabama construction projects, according to AL.com.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Reps. Mo Brooks, Barry Moore and Gary Palmer did not earmark projects for the spending bill, noted OpenTheBooks.com, an online group dedicated to making government spending transparent.
Altogether, a total of 69 domestic-related projects across the state were earmarked by members of the Alabama delegation. Shelby was responsible for helping to fund the most expensive ones, which included the following building efforts:
Among other higher-profile building projects that secured federal funds: