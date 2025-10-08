ALDOT's $70M I-59 Project aims to ease congestion on one of Birmingham's busiest roadways. The project includes widening the highway to three lanes in each direction between I-459 and Chalkville Mountain Road, with completion expected by 2026. The construction is progressing on schedule, with completed milestones on the southbound side and work set to begin on the northbound lanes in December.

ALDOT photo One of the most traveled roadways in the Birmingham area is undergoing a transformation.

A $70 million Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) reconstruction and widening project will provide three travel lanes northbound and southbound on I-59 between I-459 and Chalkville Mountain Road.

"There is a significant delay to the traveling public on a daily basis," said Todd Connell, ALDOT construction engineer. "This project will significantly reduce or eliminate congestion at peak travel times."

The project was designed to alleviate gridlock on I-59 in the Trussville community. The average daily traffic (ADT) through this area is more than 135,000.

Connell explained that motorists appear to be adjusting to the construction, either by taking alternate routes or changing their arrival and departure times to account for any delays.

"Any lane closures that are required have been at night between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. during the week, and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the weekends. Travel lines have been shifted either to the inside or outside depending on the phase of the project, but two through lanes have remained open during high volume times to reduce the impact on traffic."

In October 2024, work began on the existing roadway, which is at the end of its serviceable life. The project has reportedly been going relatively smoothly and is on schedule to be completed late next year.

In July, workers shut down the southbound off/on ramps at the Chalkville Mountain Road Exit. They were able to reopen the closed ramps a few days ahead of schedule.

"Closure of the I-59 southbound entrance and exit ramps was necessary to accomplish the outside widening in the vicinity of the interchange," said Connell. "This presented a significant impact to those who typically use this interchange. Reopening these ramps in a timely manner was a significant accomplishment for contractor Wiregrass Construction Company Inc. and ALDOT."

Once the initial shutdown of the I-59 southbound inside lane was completed, traffic shifted to the outside lane and newly constructed shoulder. There was a minor delay the morning of the traffic change, but there were only limited issues.

According to Connell, the main challenge for crews overall has been the large volume of traffic they must contend with. The aggressive schedule for completing the project also is a concern.

Currently, the southbound outside paving is being completed, along with the bridge deck construction of the I-59 bridge over Edwards Lake Road. The expected opening of I-59 southbound is scheduled for this fall.

All of the existing concrete pavement on the southbound side of I-59 has been rubblized, and most of the grading and drainage work has been completed in the median. The inside widening, including grading, drainage, base, pavement and barrier wall, is finished on the southbound side. Work on the northbound side of I-59 will include grading, box culvert construction, rubblization of the existing pavement and paving.

Much of the grading is being conducted in the median to prepare for the new lanes to be constructed in the median. Many of the pipes and culverts had to be extended to account for the widened lanes. The existing concrete pavement is being rubblized and then multiple layers of asphalt are placed on top of that rubblized pavement for the newly widened base to create the roadway.

The bridge deck replacement required removing the existing bridge deck down to the girders and constructing entirely new bridge deck consisting of stay-in-place forms, reinforcing steel and concrete. The bridge coatings will require the removal and containment of the old bridge paint and replacement of paint on all the steel portion of the structure.

Connell said project milestones include all work associated with the I-59 southbound inside widening that's been completed, along with the construction tied to the I-59 southbound ramps at Chalkville Mountain Road. In addition, more than 75 percent of the I-59 southbound outside widening has been finished and is scheduled to open later this fall.

The project calls for approximately 90,000 cu. yds. of unclassified excavation and approximately 140,000 cu. yds. of aggregate surfacing. While weather has not been a major issue for crews, they have encountered minor utility conflicts, and additional lighting work has been added to the schedule.

Main equipment on site includes a crane, dozer, trackhoe, asphalt paver, rubblizer, material remixing device, rollers, sheepsfoot, steel drum and motor grader. Off-road dump trucks, dump trucks and a water truck also are on site. Aggregate, concrete and asphalt are among the chief materials being used.

Crews will begin working on the northbound lanes of the project in December, with completion of the project expected by 2026. Connell said the end of construction will have a significant impact on commuters.

"It's very satisfying to know that the improved safety and reduced travel time and congestion will serve the residents of Alabama and those traveling through the state for many years to come." CEG

Cindy Riley Birmingham, Ala., native Cindy RIley originally planned on a career in law, but during her sophomore year in college realized journalism was her true calling. A magna cum laude graduate of Samford University, Riley first worked in radio and TV. Named Best News Anchor, Best News Reporter and Best Investigative Reporter by the Associated Press, she interviewed numerous personalities, ranging from Dr. Henry Kissinger and President Bush to Michael Jordan and Captain Kangaroo. As a print journalist, Riley has covered a variety of topics, including construction, business, health and the arts. In addition to CEG, her work has appeared in special reports for USA Today and the L.A. Times. Other publications have included New South Magazine, Portico, Thicket, Alabama Heritage, B-Metro, Business First and Birmingham Business Journal.

