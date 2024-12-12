List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Alex Lyon & Son Auction Off Mount Construction Iron

    Thu December 12, 2024 - Northeast Edition #26
    CEG


    Alex Lyon & Son auctioneers handled the retirement auction of Mount Construction on Dec. 10, 2024, in Berlin, N.J.

    Would-be buyers bid on more than 500 items including construction and paving equipment, asphalt equipment, equipment trailers and crash, cone, bucket and pickup trucks.

    Before the bidding, attendees walked the grounds, considering which equipment to bid upon. CEG

    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14

    Shawn Santanello (L) and Brian Etter of Work Zone Contractors of Deptford, N.J., visited the auction in search of crash trucks. (CEG photo)
    Frank Pinho of P&A Construction of Colonia, N.J., browsed all the auction offerings. (CEG photo)
    Auctioneer Jack Lyon leads the auction from his mobile command post. (CEG photo)
    John Deere 310SJ loader backhoes await the auction. (CEG photo)
    Mount Construction trucks are lined up before bidding. (CEG photo)
    Would-be buyers gather before bidding starts on an item. (CEG photo)
    Dakota Hoffman (L) of H.D. Mech of Pittsgrove, N.J., and David Hitchner of C&H Disposal of Elmer, N.J., considered bidding on an air compressor. (CEG photo)
    Doug Slawson (L) and John Dillon of Tioga Construction of Herkimer, N.Y., examined attenuator trucks. (CEG photo)
    Nick Balis of NJB Contractors of Mullica Hill, N.J., considered bidding on this Cat D4G LGD crawler tractor. (CEG photo)
    Jesus Vasquez of JVH Contractor of Franklinville, N.J., was looking for a pickup truck. (CEG photo)
    Bondie’s Daughter provided refreshments for attendees. (CEG photo)
    Peter Angelos (L) and Steve Vanev of White Rock Corp. of Old Bridge, N.J., bid on a 60-ft. Ford boom truck. (CEG photo)
    Tommy Nocellas of Creekside Irrigation of Syosset, N.Y., is considering buying a compressor. (CEG photo)
    Sam Martinez of Sam’s Construction of Wilmington, Del., looked at bidding on a Cat excavator. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Sacramento Airport Builds $140M Walkway

    TxDOT's $802M I-30 Project in Dallas Area Makes Strides

    Trench-Related Fatalities Decrease: Common Ground Alliance Celebrates Progress, Commitment to Safe Digging

    Caterpillar Invites World's Most-Skilled Operators to Forge Their Legacies Through Third Global Operator Challenge

    Chickamauga Lock Project in Tennessee Reaches Milestone With Delivery of New Miter Gates

    SISO Air Holds Drone, Tech Demo Event in Savannah, Ga.

    Eagle Power & Equipment Shows Its Holiday Spirit

    BPC, Fay Lead Part of $1.5B PennDOT Project



     

    Read more about...

    Alex Lyon & Son Sales Managers & Auctioneers, Inc. Auctions New Jersey