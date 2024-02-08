List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Alex Lyon & Son Conducts Its 31st Annual Rental Fleet Auction in Bushnell, Fla.

    Thu February 08, 2024 - National Edition
    CEG


    Returning to Bushnell, Fla., for its 31st annual auction, Alex Lyon & Son did not disappoint. The 10-day sale was held Feb. 3 to 12 at the company's facility at 716 County Rd. 475. Customers from around the world traveled to Florida for the opportunity to bid onsite live, while those who couldn't make the trip were able to bid online. Four of the 10 days featured timed auctions.

    The yard was well stocked with new and like-new rental fleet equipment from various manufacturers and included excavators, mini-excavators, paving equipment, dozers, lifts, skid steers, articulated trucks, dumpers, trailers, aggregate equipment and much more.

    According to Jack Lyon, president of Alex Lyon & Son, "The best equipment is the norm, not the exception. The greatest auction on planet Earth."

    Jack Lyon (L), president of Alex Lyon & Son, scans the crowd as Matt Manasse, auctioneer, calls the bidding. (CEG photo)
    Nathan, Mia, Jesse and Joe Hill, all of Hills Brothers Excavation in Hartley, Del., made it to Florida for Alex Lyon & Son’s 31st annual auction. (CEG photo)
    This gentleman from Clay Sink, Fla., is testing out a Genie 636 lift. (CEG photo)
    Lyon’s great selection of aggregate equipment included this Anaconda SR520 double deck screener in pristine condition. (CEG photo)
    These two gentlemen are giving a close inspection to one of the many Komatsu loaders included in this year’s sale. (CEG photo)
    There were literally hundreds of excavators to choose from, including these great low-hour Cat machines. (CEG photo)
    Carlos Guizar (L) and Saul Alvarez, both of STT Logistics Inc., are looking to deliver the freight you purchase back to your yard. (CEG photo)
    Jared Bliss (L), equipment manager, and Ben Andrews, mechanic, of Union Concrete in Buffalo, N.Y., were looking to pick up some new equipment for their fleet. (CEG photo)
    Ken Klevgard of Klevgard Trucking and Backhoe of Mondovi, Wis., tests this Kubota KX057-4 compact excavator. (CEG photo)
    A helicopter owned by Maxwell Truck and Equipment in State College, Pa., landed at the Alex Lyon & Son Auction in Bushnell, Fla. It doesn't matter how you get there, Alex Lyon welcomes everyone. (CEG photo)
    Johanne and Robert Lockhead came all the way from Quebec, Canada, in search of paving equipment, compactors and backhoes for their business —Equipment PSA. (CEG photo)
    These Volvo artic trucks were ready for bidding. (CEG photo)
    The excavators lined up, awaiting new owners. (CEG photo)
    Those who needed aggregate equipment could pick up one of these Kleemann KT80-2 track-mounted stockpile conveyors. (CEG photo)
    Need a lift? There were plenty to choose from at the Alex Lyon & Son Florida sale. (CEG photo)
    These Cat dozers looked like they were hardly used. (CEG photo)
    If you were looking for paving equipment, these Hamm rollers would be a nice addition to any fleet. (CEG photo)
    Komatsu was well-represented with a variety of dozers. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Brian Chavous, a contractor based in Oxford, Fla., gets his bidding strategy set with Proxibid’s Bill Eckley and Stephen Linnebur. (CEG photo)
    Ken Byrd, president of Morooka USA, brought a MST 700 DDR with a 360-degree rotating dumper with a capacity of 8,000 lbs. to the Alex Lyon & Son Florida auction. (CEG photo)
    Aaron Geurink of ATF Equipment Service looks at this John Deere 410E articulated truck at the Alex Lyon & Son 31st annual Florida auction. (CEG photo)
    Wayne DeYoung of WDY Ventures of Holland, Mich., sets out in his golf cart to view all the equipment available for auction. (CEG photo)
    This year’s sale for Alex Lyon & Son featured a very impressive lineup of crawlers, many in like-new, very low-hour condition. (CEG photo)
    Steve McDaniel (L), used equipment manager of Alta Equipment, picks up his copy of Construction Equipment Guide’s Florida Auction supplement from Rich Olivier, southeast regional manager of CEG. (CEG photo)
    With a Hamm HD110 double drum asphalt roller are Tom Forrer (L) and Andy Good, both of Wenger Excavating in Canton, Ohio. (CEG photo)
    The Alex Lyon & Son Orlando sale featured a lineup of very clean Bell articulated trucks. (CEG photo)




