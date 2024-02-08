Returning to Bushnell, Fla., for its 31st annual auction, Alex Lyon & Son did not disappoint. The 10-day sale was held Feb. 3 to 12 at the company's facility at 716 County Rd. 475. Customers from around the world traveled to Florida for the opportunity to bid onsite live, while those who couldn't make the trip were able to bid online. Four of the 10 days featured timed auctions.

The yard was well stocked with new and like-new rental fleet equipment from various manufacturers and included excavators, mini-excavators, paving equipment, dozers, lifts, skid steers, articulated trucks, dumpers, trailers, aggregate equipment and much more.

According to Jack Lyon, president of Alex Lyon & Son, "The best equipment is the norm, not the exception. The greatest auction on planet Earth."

