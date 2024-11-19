Alex Lyon & Son welcomed customers to its rental fleet equipment sale at its facility at 1945 Goose Lake Rd., Sauget, Ill., just across the river from St. Louis, Mo., on Nov. 12.

This auction featured construction equipment, telescopic and warehouse forklifts, skid steers, rubber tire loaders, excavators, boom and scissor lifts, truck tractors, equipment trailers, attachments and more.

Equipment manufacturers included Caterpillar, Link-Belt, JLG, Kobelco, Komatsu, Sakai, Takeuchi, Case and more.

For more information, visit lyonauction.com. CEG

Today's top stories