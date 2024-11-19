List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Alex Lyon & Son Hosts Rental Fleet Sale in Sauget, Illinois

    Tue November 19, 2024 - Midwest Edition #24
    CEG


    Alex Lyon & Son welcomed customers to its rental fleet equipment sale at its facility at 1945 Goose Lake Rd., Sauget, Ill., just across the river from St. Louis, Mo., on Nov. 12.

    This auction featured construction equipment, telescopic and warehouse forklifts, skid steers, rubber tire loaders, excavators, boom and scissor lifts, truck tractors, equipment trailers, attachments and more.

    Equipment manufacturers included Caterpillar, Link-Belt, JLG, Kobelco, Komatsu, Sakai, Takeuchi, Case and more.

    For more information, visit lyonauction.com. CEG

    These Cat backhoe loaders were lined up and ready to work for the highest bidders. (CEG photo)
    The auction featured a great selection of well-maintained excavators. (CEG photo)
    Cat dozers were among the offerings at Alex Lyon & Son’s rental fleet auction in Sauget, Ill. (CEG photo)
    Jack Lyon, president and CEO of Alex Lyon and Son, scans the crowd for more bids on the excavators. (CEG photo)
    Ringman Mike Powers called the bids on this Cat 416F backhoe. (CEG photo)
    Kevin (L) and Kace Schuh of Modern Paving Scrap and Demolition of Springfield, Ill., were considering adding this Hitachi ZX210 LC excavator to the fleet. (CEG photo)
    Ben Busby Jr. (L) and Ben Sr. of Busby & Sons in Cahokia, Ill., were looking over this Cat 320 excavator. (CEG photo)
    This Cat 249D tracked skid steer caught the eye of Danny Geib of Geib Construction. (CEG photo)
    Bill Duane (L) and Aaron Reicherts of Mid Country Machinery stopped by Alex Lyon & Son’s rental fleet auction. (CEG photo)




