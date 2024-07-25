Each year, Alex Lyon & Son holds a customer appreciation event at the company's headquarters in Bridgeport, N.Y., which also is the location for Jack Lyon's home and family farm. The barbecue and hay camp features great food, beverages, live entertainment and draws hundreds of attendees from across the United States.

Held in nearby Canastota, N.Y., a large two-day sale also was held July 13 and 14, 2024, and featured 15 dump trucks, 56 hydraulic excavators, 32 loaders, seven tractor loader backhoes and more. In total, bidders vied for mostly late-model used construction equipment coming off rent.

In attendance was Machinery Pete, a media influencer who hosts his own weekly television show that tracks primarily agricultural equipment prices and operates a dynamic website, machinerypete.com. Machinery Pete, whose given name is Greg Peterson, started his very successful media company in Minnesota decades ago. Peterson was in attendance as a part of his effort to produce a television segment on his program featuring Jack Lyon and his company, Alex Lyon & Son. CEG

