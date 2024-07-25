List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Alex Lyon Holds Annual Barbecue, Hay Camp, Auction

    Alex Lyon & Son hosted their annual BBQ and hay camp with live entertainment, drawing hundreds nationwide. A two-day auction in Canastota featured a variety of used construction equipment. Machinery Pete, an industry influencer, attended to film a segment for his show.

    Thu July 25, 2024 - Northeast Edition #16
    CEG


    Each year, Alex Lyon & Son holds a customer appreciation event at the company's headquarters in Bridgeport, N.Y., which also is the location for Jack Lyon's home and family farm. The barbecue and hay camp features great food, beverages, live entertainment and draws hundreds of attendees from across the United States.

    Held in nearby Canastota, N.Y., a large two-day sale also was held July 13 and 14, 2024, and featured 15 dump trucks, 56 hydraulic excavators, 32 loaders, seven tractor loader backhoes and more. In total, bidders vied for mostly late-model used construction equipment coming off rent.

    In attendance was Machinery Pete, a media influencer who hosts his own weekly television show that tracks primarily agricultural equipment prices and operates a dynamic website, machinerypete.com. Machinery Pete, whose given name is Greg Peterson, started his very successful media company in Minnesota decades ago. Peterson was in attendance as a part of his effort to produce a television segment on his program featuring Jack Lyon and his company, Alex Lyon & Son. CEG

    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13

    (L-R): Greg Peterson (“Machinery Pete”) gathers some history of Alex Lyon & Son with Jack Lyon and Kent Hogeboom, national sales manager of Construction Equipment Guide, who has been involved in assisting Lyon with his marketing strategies for more than 30 years. (CEG photo)
    Crawler loaders like these Terramac RT9s are becoming increasingly popular. (CEG photo)
    Hundreds of customers from across the United States attended the annual barbecue and hay camp in Bridgeport, N.Y. (CEG photo)
    A raffle drawing was held at the barbecue to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation. (CEG photo)
    Live entertainment set the mood for dancing and fun. (CEG photo)
    The two-day sale held in Canastota, N.Y., featured a great lineup of more than 50 late-model excavators. (CEG photo)
    Kurt Harvey (L) of Harvey Materials in Rome, N.Y., and Rich Heffernan, retired, Beck Equipment, inspect some machines prior to day one of the sale. (CEG photo)
    A great lineup of skid steer loaders, tracked and wheeled, are ready to go to work. (CEG photo)
    Going on the auction block were platform lifts and telehandlers that were just coming out of the fleet of local rental companies. (CEG photo)
    This bidder gives a close inspection to the cab of one of the 32 rubber-tired loaders. (CEG photo)
    These late-model Bell B30E haul trucks were in excellent condition. (CEG photo)
    Late-model Caterpillar D5 crawler loaders like these are a rare find. (CEG photo)
    This Caterpillar 140M was one of three motorgraders featured in the sale. (CEG photo)




