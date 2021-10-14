Before kicking off the Sept. 14 Florida auction by welcoming the crowd to the "unofficial mini grand opening" of his new Bushnell, Fla., location, Jack Lyon spoke with CEG about this new location.

"Bushnell is still in the greater Orlando area and was a good choice. Anywhere near the old location, the growth and development is getting so big, we would have probably only been allowed to be there for another year or so. We want a long-term place to be.

"We were at the previous location for 27 years and hopefully this will be the spot where we'll be for the rest of our careers."

According to Lyon, they looked at quite a few places, and ran into zoning issues several times.

"The building and growth in Orange County is just absolutely unbelievable, with more-and-more construction projects going up every day. We loved our old site, but everyone could see that the houses, structures and new roads were building up right next to the previous sale site property and was eventually going to take over. The Bushnell property is perfect for the duration."

The new sale site sits next to I-75 with plenty of interstate frontage and is right below the intersection of I-75 and the Florida Turnpike. It's a short 25-minute drive to Ocala, and still convenient to Orlando and all points North-South-East-West, according to Lyon, who added: "The only thing we're missing is Charley's restaurant." CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

