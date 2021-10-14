Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Alex Lyon Hosts Auction at New Bushnell, Fla., Location

Thu October 14, 2021 - Southeast Edition #21
CEG


Before kicking off the Sept. 14 Florida auction by welcoming the crowd to the "unofficial mini grand opening" of his new Bushnell, Fla., location, Jack Lyon spoke with CEG about this new location.

"Bushnell is still in the greater Orlando area and was a good choice. Anywhere near the old location, the growth and development is getting so big, we would have probably only been allowed to be there for another year or so. We want a long-term place to be.

"We were at the previous location for 27 years and hopefully this will be the spot where we'll be for the rest of our careers."

According to Lyon, they looked at quite a few places, and ran into zoning issues several times.

"The building and growth in Orange County is just absolutely unbelievable, with more-and-more construction projects going up every day. We loved our old site, but everyone could see that the houses, structures and new roads were building up right next to the previous sale site property and was eventually going to take over. The Bushnell property is perfect for the duration."

The new sale site sits next to I-75 with plenty of interstate frontage and is right below the intersection of I-75 and the Florida Turnpike. It's a short 25-minute drive to Ocala, and still convenient to Orlando and all points North-South-East-West, according to Lyon, who added: "The only thing we're missing is Charley's restaurant." CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Test operating a Cat D6K2 LGP before it went on the auction block is regular Alex Lyon auction attendee Richard Wojtkowski of Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor, Pittsfield, Mass.
At the heart of a fine line-up of excavators were four really nice-looking Link-Belt 145 X3’s
All smiles at his new Bushnell, Fla., location, Jack Lyon was ready to get the inaugural sale under way.
Madison King (L), an independent contractor based in Wildwood, Fla., and Jamie Clevinger, of HMK Hauling, Wildwood, Fla., look over information in the auction catalogue before machine inspections.
Flying in from Puerto Rico to see what kind of equipment deals they could find are Michael Perez (L) and Hosea Hernandez, both of ALPUR, based in Humacao, PR.
Alan Moyer (L) and Matt Mortellaro, both of Moyer Trucks & Equipment of Seffner, Fla., were spotted looking over a Kobelco SK350 of interest.
Doing some machine inspections on loaders of interest (L-R) are James Stennett, Eddie Milam and Caleb Milam, all of Milam’s Equipment Sales, Sutherlin, Va.
Terry North of RDO Equipment came to the auction to monitor the pricing and check out some of the Deere machines, including this 750K dozer.
The one-and-only Juan Carlos Gonzalez Muller, general director of Alex Lyon & Son Co. de Mexico, was at the sale and taking bids from his regular customers and other onsite bidders.
At a final gavel price of $4,300, pound-for-pound someone got a great deal on this bigger than life bull. This was once a fixture at a local car dealership.




Read more about...

FLORIDA






