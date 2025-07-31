The ALL Family of Companies is bolstering its rental fleet with seven new Broderson carry deck units, including IC-280, IC-80 and IC-20-K models. These versatile cranes offer compact design, strong load capacity and enhanced maneuverability, emphasizing ALL's commitment to offering top-quality industrial cranes. Visit https://www.allcrane.com/ for more information.

ALL Family of Companies photo The Broderson IC-280 carry deck crane.

The ALL Family of Companies will take delivery of seven new Broderson carry deck units this summer. The shipment is comprised of three IC-280s, two IC-80s and two IC-20-Ks.

Although ALL is an authorized Broderson dealer, these cranes are destined for the company's rental fleet, reinforcing the lift leader's industrial crane offering.

Offering power in a compact footprint, the IC-280 is the smallest crane in Broderson's 20-ton class, yet it offers the longest boom and strongest overall load chart in that category.

"There's always strong demand for this weight class, and the IC-280 gives customers the best of the best," said Josh Bacci, Ohio sales manager of ALL. "Its overall dimensions are within inches of the next weight class down, so customers gain extra capacity without sacrificing the compact profile Broderson is known for."

Ideal for facility maintenance, retrofits, upgrades and expansion projects, the IC-280 ships with onboard telematics for fleet integration and Broderson's exclusive three-position outrigger system (in-and-down, mid-and-down, or out-and-down) — a boon for tight quarters.

The announced Broderson package also includes two IC-80s and two IC-20s. The IC-80, a 9-ton carry deck adaptable to a wide range of industrial and maintenance tasks, is able to slip into spaces off-limits to a boom truck, truck crane or traditional rough-terrain crane. The IC-20-K is Broderson's smallest pick-and-carry crane (2.5-ton capacity). The IC-20 shares many features of its larger siblings and adds an extremely tight turning radius for maneuverability in confined work sites.

As a Broderson dealer, ALL sells new machines in Ohio, West Virginia, Wisconsin and western Pennsylvania and may sell used units from its rental fleet at any branch.

"Our confidence in the product stems from the fact that we run Broderson machines in our own fleet," Bacci said. "With more than 60 years in business, ALL has already done the legwork for you — we don't just sell Broderson cranes; we rely on them every day."

For more information, visit www.allcrane.com/.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

