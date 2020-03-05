ALL Crane Purchases Second Liebherr 1750-9.1

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

ALL Crane Purchases Second Liebherr 1750-9.1

Thu March 05, 2020 - National Edition
ALL Crane


The new LTM 1750-9.1 mobile crane, already among the highest capacity ATs available, now features load capacity tables derived from refined static calculation methods.
The new LTM 1750-9.1 mobile crane, already among the highest capacity ATs available, now features load capacity tables derived from refined static calculation methods.

In 2013, the ALL Family of Companies purchased the Liebherr 1750-9.1, a 900-ton, 9-axle, 18-wheel AT crane designed to fill the gap between Liebherr's 600-ton and 1,500-ton ATs. At the time, the crane was only the second of its kind in North America. Today, ALL is proud to announce it's adding a second to its fleet, tabbed for service in the company's branches across the southern states.

The new LTM 1750-9.1 mobile crane, already among the highest capacity ATs available, now features load capacity tables derived from refined static calculation methods. These new load capacity tables effectively increase lifting capacity values throughout the entire operating range. ALL will upgrade the crane software on their original 1750-9.1 with the new tables to maximize the capacity for that unit as well.

It doesn't stop there. A new luffing jib configuration using lattice sections will provide additional capacity increases for wind power applications.

The first Liebherr 1750 acquired by ALL has proved extremely popular with customers due to its winning combination of sought-after features: the unit is easy to transport, sets up quickly, can fit into tight spaces, and offers high capacity.

"Everything about the 1750 was meticulously thought out during the design phase and well-executed upon creation," said Hutton Strader, business development specialist of ALL. "Its many flexible transportation options make it possible to reduce axle loads to suit a variety of regulations, and its fast set up can save a half-day of rental for customers."

Strader points to the unit's VarioBase system as perhaps the most attractive feature of a feature-packed machine. All four outriggers can be extended to individual lengths, allowing it to be positioned closer to lifts and set up near ground obstructions other machines wouldn't be able to overcome.

The fact that Liebherr upgraded the lifting capacity of its LTM 1750-9.1 was attractive to ALL, but the company already enjoyed very high demand for their existing 1750 at its 900-ton capacity.

"The new LTM 1750-9.1, along with the ability to update the crane software on our existing unit, will not only make one of our most popular machines stronger, but much more available for our customers," Strader said.

For more information, call 800/232-4100 or visit www.allcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

ALL Family of Companies Cranes Liebherr Mobile Cranes