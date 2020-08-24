ALL Crane to Take Delivery of New Liebherr LTM 1650-8.1

The LTM 1650 has two telescopic boom lengths (177 or 263 ft.) with an easy change system. Both lengths are interchangeable by replacing telescope section three (including the roller head) with telescope sections three to five.

The ALL Family of Companies awaits delivery of the next step in the evolution of large cranes, the Liebherr LTM 1650-8.1. Heralded as "the ultimate machine on eight axles," it's the successor to the LTM 1500-8.1, the best-selling large crane ever, according to Liebherr.

The new edition will join ALL's existing fleet of five LTM 1500s.

The Liebherr LTM 1650 ups the ante with a 770-ton capacity, exceeding its predecessor's capacity by between 15 and 50 percent, depending on the equipment package selected. The heavy-duty crane made its debut at last year's bauma trade fair.

Units are made-to-order and ALL takes delivery of its next spring.

The LTM 1650 offers greater flexibility of use due in part to technology inherent in VarioBallast, which provides high performance with a smaller ballast radius. This makes the machine ideally suited for the limited space on mill, refinery, or power plant sites, according to the manufacturer.

Ballast radius can be infinitely adjusted between 21 and 27.5 ft. using a simple hydraulic slewing mechanism. The crane can set up close to buildings and obstructions while safely maintaining its swing.

"The 1650 will be able to go where a crane of this capacity could never go before," said Hutton Strader, business development specialist of ALL. "In tight spaces, even with its back literally against a wall, it will still handle significant picks. It gives plant managers a new way of thinking about how they maintain equipment and where they can install bigger pieces. It opens up spaces never before possible, something lift engineers in all industries can be excited about."

The LTM 1650 has two telescopic boom lengths (177 or 263 ft.) with an easy change system. Both lengths are interchangeable by replacing telescope section three (including the roller head) with telescope sections three to five.

"Having the two boom lengths adds great flexibility for our customers," said Strader. "We can use the long boom system when we need it, and use the short one when we don't, which will reduce transport costs and setup time. The short boom configuration is also ideal for long-reach, up-and-over applications, providing additional luffing jib strength.

To further minimize set-up time, rear outriggers are installed in one lift and use quick-release couplings. No assist crane is required. Liebherr engineers also carried over time-tested technology for the Y-guying on the new crane and upgraded the single-rope system to achieve better performance while retaining the benefit of easy handling.

In addition to its advantages for maintenance and installation work for mills and refineries, the LTM 1650 also is expected to find a home in the wind power industry, according to the manufacturer.

